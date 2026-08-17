Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro opened the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony in a sold-out arena event filled with memorable tributes, musical performances, and moving moments from iconic creative talent and visionaries.

Disney’s world-class storytelling was on full display during the culmination of the multi-day event, from immersive experiences and fan-favorite programming to exclusive shopping and unprecedented show floor offerings at the Anaheim Convention Center.

This afternoon, in a star-studded ceremony that capped off the largest D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to date, The Walt Disney Company honored 11 new Disney Legends who have made a remarkable impact on audiences around the world. The 2026 class of Disney Legends is an extraordinary line-up of stars, storytellers, and leaders, comprised of: Chris Berman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Susan Egan, Eric Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Bob Iger, Kim Irvine, Dwayne Johnson, the Jonas Brothers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Alan Tudyk.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the Awards Ceremony paid tribute to the newest class of Disney Legends who received the company’s highest honor. The ceremony celebrated each honoree, highlighting the countless ways their work has helped bring Disney magic to life. The Disney Legends Awards Ceremony will be available to watch on Disney+.

Josh D’Amaro, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, opened the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony before a sold-out crowd, recognizing the 11 honorees that span entertainment across film, television, experiences, and sports.

“For more than a century, Disney stories have endured time because they tap into something timeless. Thanks to the extraordinary talent behind them, they continue to push boundaries of creativity and innovation, open new worlds, and show us what’s possible,” D’Amaro said. “Their creativity, innovation, excellence, and deep commitment to bringing joy to people around the world has made them the stuff of legend, and recognizing them alongside the fans who love their work is what makes this event so meaningful.”