Disney Legends in Conversation: Jonas Brothers

You’ve returned to Disney in a major way — “Celebrate Happy,” A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, and Camp Rock 3. How does it feel to be fully integrated into the Disney family?

Nick Jonas: This really began with a meeting with [Disney CEO and fellow Disney Legend] Bob Iger once the band got back together in 2019 and released “Sucker” and the Happiness Begins album. We’d not only mended our relationship but hit new heights: our first No. 1 on the Hot 100, another number one on the Billboard 200, and an incredible world tour. The icing on the cake that year was a call that Bob Iger wanted to sit back down and discuss what we could do together again. Nothing tangible came out of that first meeting, but there were exciting conversations and continued belief in us in this new chapter, as men now, not the teenagers we were when we first worked together. That gave us the confidence to step back in without the growing pains of our youth, with a newfound love and respect for where we were as people and artists. It wasn’t until a few years later, as we all became dads and started thinking about content we’d want to live on, something our kids could watch someday, that we reopened that dialogue. The first idea was a Christmas film — a bucket-list item — followed by an exciting conversation around Camp Rock 3. Then we partnered with the Parks side on “Celebrate Happy,” a song all about celebrating the people you love, a central theme for us as a family and a band. It all made perfect sense, and I think we’re only just beginning to see what this relationship becomes.

Joe Jonas: Feeling integrated into the Disney family is just so fun. I’ve seen so many videos of people posting, “Is this the Jonas Brothers?” when they’re at the theme parks. I need to go hear it in person myself very soon!

Kevin Jonas: It got very special this year. “Celebrate Happy” being in Disneyland, hearing it as you walk through the park was amazing. But then going to my daughter’s school forchoir and actually hearing her sing “Celebrate Happy” as their choir song was a total surprise.