Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro kicked off the Disney Entertainment Showcase in a sold-out arena event packed with exclusive first looks at highly anticipated releases from across the company.
The power of Disney fandom is on full display at the Anaheim Convention Center, with immersive experiences, fan-favorite programming, exclusive shopping, and unprecedented show floor offerings.
Thousands of Disney fans from around the world came together in Anaheim, Calif. today for the start of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa. From an expanded show floor filled with immersive experiences and exclusive offerings at the Anaheim Convention Center, to the spectacular nighttime Disney Entertainment Showcase at the Honda Center, fans experienced a day packed with unforgettable moments, beloved stories, and exclusive first looks at what’s next from Disney’s world-class storytellers.
Josh D’Amaro, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, kicked off the evening’s event by welcoming fans to D23 and highlighting the extraordinary relationship that Disney has with fans across generations and around the world.
“Right now, nearly half a million people are in our parks and on our cruise ships. Millions more are watching our stories in theaters or at home. Someone right now is seeing The Lion King on Broadway for the very first time,” D’Amaro said. “When you add it all up, Disney has something no other brand on Earth can claim. Not just a customer base, not just an audience, but an actual connection. A connection that reaches every single corner of the globe, spans every age and every background, and becomes part of people’s lives and the memories that they carry with them. A connection with more than four billion fans. That’s half the world’s population who don’t just look to us for entertainment; they look to us for inspiration.”
Over more than a century, Disney has built a global fandom across ages, cultures, and every corner of the Disney universe. D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event brings that fandom together in one place, with experiences spanning Disney, Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, Disney Experiences, and more.
Tonight, an array of Disney’s most celebrated storytellers, stars, filmmakers, creators, and performers took the stage at the Honda Center for the highly anticipated Disney Entertainment Showcase. Hosted by the stars of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2 (2025), Ginnifer Goodwin and Academy Award® winner Ke Huy Quan, the evening featured surprise celebrity appearances, exclusive footage, stunning musical performances, major announcements, and first looks at upcoming projects spanning Disney’s film studios, television brands, streaming platforms, and live stage productions.
Dana Walden, President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company, opened the Disney Entertainment Showcase alongside one of the most iconic characters in television history, Bart Simpson. Having played a key role in the success of The Simpsons franchise over the entirety of her career, Walden presented a special sneak peek of the upcoming film, releasing in theaters September 3, 2027.
Disney Entertainment Takes Center Stage
Disney
Oscar® winner Anne Hathaway, who will be honored as a Disney Legend this Sunday, took to the stage to speak about what being a member of the Disney family has meant to her, dating back to the film that started it all: The Princess Diaries.
Maia Kealoha, Lilo from the live-action film Lilo & Stitch, entered the stage looking for her blue fugitive alien friend, Stitch, who surprised D23 attendees on the big screen with his new pink co-star, Angel. Lilo & Stitch 2, the sequel to the blockbuster film, which grossed over $1 billion at the box office in 2025, is scheduled to begin production in Hawaiʻi later this year, under the direction of Chris Sanders, who co-created, co-wrote, and directed the 2002 animated film. Sanders also provided the voice of Stitch in both the animated and live-action films. The producer is Jonathan Eirich, and the executive producers are Ryan Halperin and Tom Peitzman. Lilo & Stitch 2 will open in theaters May 26, 2028.
Disney’s showcase featured a brand-new teaser trailer and poster debut for The Bluey Movie, complete with a surprise game of Keepy Uppy for fans with giant versions of the iconic red balloons. The teaser trailer offers a first look at the CG-animated film based on the beloved series about Bluey, a lovable, inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad, and little sister, Bingo.
The Bluey Movie takes place on an action-packed day when a big surprise changes everything for Bluey and her family. The film arrives in theaters on August 6, 2027. The Bluey Movie is written and directed by creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio in collaboration with BBC Studios, with distribution through Walt Disney Studios. The film is produced by Amber Naismith and co-directed by Richard Jeffery. Joe Brumm also serves as executive producer, alongside Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson for Ludo Studio, and Justine Flynn for BBC Studios. Returning voice talent includes Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack as Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit).
The herd is back! Ice Age: Boiling Point cast members Queen Latifah and Denis Leary took the stage, introducing an exclusive clip in-room for D23 attendees that featured Scrat, Baby Scrat, and which introduced their enormous, prehistoric cousin, Jurassic Scrat. The highly anticipated film is a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure that takes Manny (voiced by Ray Romano), Sid (voiced by John Leguizamo), Diego (voiced by Denis Leary), Ellie (voiced by Queen Latifah), Buck (voiced by Simon Pegg), the acorn-obsessed trio of Scrat, Baby Scrat, and Jurassic Scrat, and the rest of the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World. The film is directed by John C. Donkin, produced by Lori Forte, and releases exclusively in theaters February 5, 2027.
Mother Gothel, Kathryn Hahn, entered the stage to talk about Tangled, a live-action retelling of the 2010 Disney animated film based on the Brothers Grimm Rapunzel fairy tale. The D23 audience was also treated to a taped message from Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim, who are currently filming in Spain. The film is directed by Michael Gracey and produced by Kristin Burr for Burr! Productions, with Lucy Kitada serving as executive producer. The film also stars Diego Luna as a new character, Hawthorne, Caitríona Balfe as Queen Arianna, Elliot Cowan as King Frederic, and Patrick and Hugo McPherson as the Stabbington twins. Tangled will open in theaters March 31, 2028.
Hahn next introduced Disney Legend Jon Favreau to the stage. The creator, writer, co-director, and executive producer of Oswald, an all-new live-action animated hybrid series based on the classic character Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, screened a clip for the room. When an earthquake releases Walt Disney’s creation, Oswald, who has been hidden away since the 1920s, a middle school boy and his friends try to help the cartoon rabbit navigate his way through the modern world.
The series, which stars Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Ryder Allen, Al Madrigal, with Kathryn Hahn and Albert Brooks, is directed by Jon Favreau, Jude Weng, and Andrew R. Jones, written by Jon Favreau, based on the original Oswald the Lucky Rabbit by Walt Disney, and created by Jon Favreau. The executive producers are Jon Favreau, Andrew R. Jones, Karen Gilchrist, and John Bartnicki. Oswald will premiere February 17, 2027, exclusively on Disney+.
Pixar Animation Studios
Alan Bergman, Chairman of Disney Entertainment, Studios, spoke on stage about Pixar and introduced its Chief Creative Officer, Pete Docter. Bergman shared how, as a young animator, Docter nearly took a job on The Simpsons before instead joining Pixar. “Pete and the team continue to deliver films with tremendous heart and humor,” Bergman said. “And this year they had the fantastic Hoppers as well as Toy Story 5 — the biggest film in the franchise that started it all for Pixar.”
Pete Docter was given a rousing welcome as he kicked off the Pixar portion of the showcase, beginning with an exclusive first look at Disney and Pixar’s Incredibles 3, featuring the fan-favorite family of Supers back in action. Incredibles 3 is directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Academy Award® winners Dana Murray and Brad Bird, and releases exclusively in theaters June 16, 2028.
Docter then unveiled updates for Disney and Pixar’s Coco 2. New concept art revealed Miguel as a teenager, before Docter was joined onstage by Benjamin Bratt, confirming that the first film’s villain will reemerge in Coco 2, resulting in a life-changing return trip to the Land of the Dead for Miguel. Coco 2 reunites the team behind the original film, including Academy Award®-winning director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina. Oscar® winner Mark Nielsen produces. Coco 2 will debut exclusively in theaters November 2029.
Shortly after, Disney & Pixar Games and SQUARE ENIX shared new details on KINGDOM HEARTS IV which will feature a world inspired by Coco, and a late 2027 release window.
It was next announced by Docter that Pixar is developing a brand-new original film titled Ghost Market. A clip from the film was shown in-room that introduces audiences to ʻOno Market, a little plate lunch shop hidden away in a remote location on Oʻahu’s North Shore that serves lost spirits, stuck between life and death. The living have never set foot in this place — until a fast-talking kid named Kyle blunders in and finds himself on an unexpected supernatural adventure. Ghost Market is directed by Trevor Jimenez and Jesse Andrews, produced by Academy Award® winner Becky Neiman-Cobb, and dated for theatrical release in March 2028.
Docter closed out Pixar Animation Studios’ portion of the program with a D23 exclusive look at Disney and Pixar’s March 5, 2027, theatrical release Gatto. In the upcoming animated adventure, the scrappy black cat Nero (voiced by Mark Ruffalo) begins to question whether he’s lived the right lives after years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city of Venice, Italy. Indebted to Rocco (voiced by Laurence Fishburne), the ruthless local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose — unless Venice gets the better of him first. Gatto is directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren, the filmmaking team behind Disney and Pixar’s Oscar®-nominated feature Luca.
20th Century Studios
Romy and Michele, aka Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow, entered the stage to a shower of yellow Post-it notes to talk about Romy & Michele 2. The sequel to the beloved 1997 film is directed by Tim Federle, the screenwriter of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The film, which also stars Alan Cumming, Camryn Manheim, Keegan-Michael Key, Rob Huebel, Breckin Meyer, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Janeane Garofalo, will debut exclusively on Hulu in 2027.
Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios’ portion of the D23 showcase kicked off with the Vision himself, Paul Bettany, who was joined by Ultron, James Spader, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige as they teased fans with a first look at the trailer and poster for Marvel Television’s VisionQuest, an all-new original series coming exclusively to Disney+ October 14, 2026, which concludes the epic trilogy that began with 2021’s groundbreaking, award-winning WandaVision and 2024’s acclaimed Agatha All Along.
Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron’s influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he’s to survive.
VisionQuest stars Paul Bettany, James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T’Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, with Emily Hampshire, and James D’Arcy. The series is directed by Christopher J. Byrne, Gandja Monteiro, Vincenzo Natali, Terry Matalas, and written by Terry Matalas, Cindy Appel, Christopher Monfette, Nicole Falsetti, and Matthew Okumura. VisionQuestis created for television by Terry Matalas, based on the Marvel Comics. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, Terry Matalas, Jac Schaeffer, and Christopher J. Byrne, and the producer is Roopesh Parekh.
As excitement for Marvel Studios’ December 18, 2026, release Avengers: Doomsday builds, Kevin Feige was joined onstage by Academy Award® winner Robert Downey Jr. (Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter) to unveil a special look at the upcoming film, now available to the public. A new poster also debuted today, and tickets are now on sale at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.
In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.
Marvel Studios’ showcase presentation concluded on an electrifying note as Feige was joined onstage by Sadie Sink, who debuted as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and director Jake Schreier, to discuss the all-new X-Men film in development. The trio then welcomed Sink’s new castmates to the stage: Kit Connor as Scott Summers, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Maya Boyd as Storm. In a special video recording, Adam Driver announced that he will play Nathaniel Milbury. The untitled X-Men film will be released exclusively in theaters May 5, 2028.
Finally, Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment, a new trailer from the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine debuted during the showcase. Marvel’s Wolverine is coming to PlayStation 5 on September 15th.
Lucasfilm
Series creator and Lucasfilm President and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni, along with stars Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, and Eman Esfandi, debuted the teaser trailer for Season 2 of Lucasfilm’s Emmy® Award-winning series Ahsoka, which will premiere January 20, 2027, exclusively on Disney+.
The new season, which once again stars Rosario Dawson in the titular role, is a story set after the fall of the Empire and the rise of the New Republic, which has Ahsoka confronting what it means to be a Jedi, while the galaxy faces a formidable opponent in Grand Admiral Thrawn. Season 2 continues the story of Ahsoka Tano and her extraordinary journey beyond the known galaxy. As Ahsoka and her Jedi apprentice Sabine Wren travel across a mysterious and perilous world to find their way home, their friends Hera, Ezra, Zeb, and Chopper must face the powerful Grand Admiral Thrawn and his sinister allies, who seek to plunge the New Republic into war.
Director/producer Shawn Levy from Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Starfighter came to the stage to talk about the all-new theatrical adventure opening in theaters nationwide May 28, 2027, and invited Ryan Gosling, the star of the new film, to join him. Gosling entered wearing a retro Mickey Mouse Club leather jacket, following a video of him from his days as a Mouseketeer, before Levy presented him with a special leather jacket featuring an important symbol from the movie.
The duo then screened a sizzle/teaser exclusively for the room. When a cynical rogue is confronted by his mysterious past, he is hurled into a dangerous adventure across the galaxy that puts him on a crash course with destiny. The film also stars Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, Flynn Gray, and Amy Adams. Star Wars: Starfighter is written by Jonathan Tropper, produced by Shawn Levy and Kathleen Kennedy, with Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen serving as executive producers.
Walt Disney Animation Studios
The evening’s hosts and the stars of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ record-breaking smash hit Zootopia 2, Ginnifer Goodwin (voice of Judy Hopps) and Academy Award® winner Ke Huy Quan (voice of Gary De’Snake), were joined on stage by Disney Animation Chief Creative Officer and Oscar® winner Jared Bush. The trio revealed that Zootopia 3 is officially in early development at the studio and screened an exclusive custom sequence for the elated D23 audience. Release timing for Zootopia 3 will be announced at a later date.
Closing out D23 in an electrifying grand finale were Frozen 3 cast members Kristen Bell (voice of Anna) and Idina Menzel (voice of Elsa), who performed a new version of the song “Frozen Heart,” and Josh Gad (voice of Olaf), who performed a new love song for Olaf’s first crush, titled “Ooooh, Samantha.” Both songs are written by Academy Award®-winning composer duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
In the final surprise of the night, the trio unveiled all-new animation of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven, which hinted at a new villainess whose powers rival those of Elsa’s. In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 3, Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf return for their next adventure. Frozen 3 is directed by Academy Award® winner Jennifer Lee and Trent Correy, produced by Christina Chen, and releases in theaters on November 24, 2027.
Disney Entertainment Television
Before Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro gave his opening remarks, the showcase began with a spectacular number choreographed by the visionary Mandy Moore that featured the Dancing with the Stars pros along with more than 50 additional dancers. It was a dazzling start to the presentation, setting the tone for the scale and artistry fans have come to expect from D23. Percy Jackson and the Olympians lit up the Honda Center stage in a moment inspired by the upcoming third season’s ‘Titan’s Curse’ — with an army of Artemis’s hunters who introduced Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) alongside surprise guests Ming-Na Wen (Hera) and Andra Day (Athena) to debut the official teaser trailer for season three, coming to Disney+ November 20, 2026.
Kingdom Hearts (working title), an original anime series inspired by the globally beloved video game franchise, has been greenlit for Disney Channel and Disney+. Developed in partnership with legendary video game creator Tetsuya Nomura, the series reimagines the iconic adventure with a brand-new story that will expand on the universe of Kingdom Hearts while celebrating the characters that have captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world. The series is produced by Disney Kids & Family in collaboration with Square Enix.
National Geographic transported the Honda Center at D23 to Kenya’s Maasai Mara, immersing fans in the wild before spotlighting the trailer for LION to roaring applause. Executive Producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton of BBC Studios Natural History Unit took the stage to introduce the series and share the remarkable true story behind it, filmed over four years following a real pride and a single cub, Kio, on his journey to becoming king. LION premieres August 19 on National Geographic and streams August 20 on Disney+ and Hulu.
Camp Rock 3 executive producers and stars Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas took to the stage to introduce a powerhouse musical performance of “One Beat Away” and “We Rock” performed by next generation stars Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Hudson Stone, Lumi Pollack, and Casey Trotter. Camp Rock 3 is now streaming on Disney+.
Disney Theatrical Group
Disney Theatrical Group announced that, following its sell-out run at The Bristol Hippodrome earlier this year, their brand-new stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman, based on the 2017 smash-hit film, with songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Tim Federle, and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, will premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End in spring 2027. The Greatest Showman continues DTG’s longstanding association with LW Theatres’ historic venue since it reopened following its extensive restoration completed in 2021.
The Greatest Showman will feature the West End stars who performed at tonight’s Entertainment Showcase, Oliver Tompsett (P.T. Barnum), Samantha Barks (Charity Barnum), and Malinda Parris (Lettie Lutz). They join Ben Joyce (Phillip Carlyle), and Vajèn van den Bosch (Jenny Lind) with further casting for the London production to be announced. Visit this link for more information.
Additional Excitement from the Anaheim Convention Center
The overall event kicked off with a day full of incredible presentations and panels, including behind-the-scenes looks at fan-favorite shows like Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons, as well as celebrating the anniversaries of some beloved films like Enchanted and Beauty and the Beast. Fans of the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game and Disney Pin Trading were treated to a deep dive while ESPN and National Geographic brought guests closer to the making of the magic. The day ended with a Disney Rewind Concert celebrating some cherished songs from Disney classics from the ‘80s and ‘90s performed by Disney Legends, including Jodi Benson and Bill Farmer, as well as incoming Disney Legend Susan Egan.
Additional announcements came out of the Anaheim Convention Center programming, including:
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Disney and Formula 1® announced a significant extension of “Fuel the Magic,” taking the fan-fueled collaboration through 2028, adding a full new season beyond the original plan. Launched in 2025, “Fuel the Magic” blends Disney storytelling and racing fandom through immersive experiences, engaging content, and bespoke merchandise for fans around the world. The extension builds on the momentum the relationship has generated since its launch and is designed to engage and expand the sport’s increasingly younger and more energized fan base.
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Mundo Pixar Experience, the world’s largest immersive Pixar experience, announced its first-ever U.S. tour, launching in 2027. Following the global success in the U.K., Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Belgium, Seoul, and Tokyo, guests will now have the chance to explore environments inspired by Pixar Animation Studios films across the U.S. Additional details for the tour will be announced at a later date. Guests can learn more at www.mundopixar.com.
Throughout the event, Disney will celebrate its work with Make-A-Wish® across multiple experiences, including the Disney VoluntEARS Pavilion, the Disney Rewind Concert, and the Disney x Formula 1® Fuel the Magic Booth, raising awareness for the nonprofit and the work it does to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
All day guests also explored the largest show floor in D23 event history at the Anaheim Convention Center, experiencing immersive activations, interactive experiences, and opportunities to connect directly with the storytellers behind some of Disney’s most beloved franchises.
Fans were able to enjoy access to an expansive lineup of exclusive retail destinations across the show floor, featuring limited-edition merchandise, collectibles, pins, artwork, apparel, books, and event-exclusive offerings available only at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
This is Just the Beginning
The excitement continues tomorrow with another full day of programming, shopping, and immersive experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center, culminating with the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at the Honda Center hosted by Neil Patrick Harris. Fans can look forward to diving deeper into projects announced in 2026, special performances, and hear directly from the Imagineers shaping the future of Disney Experiences around the world.