Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro kicked off the Disney Entertainment Showcase in a sold-out arena event packed with exclusive first looks at highly anticipated releases from across the company.



The power of Disney fandom is on full display at the Anaheim Convention Center, with immersive experiences, fan-favorite programming, exclusive shopping, and unprecedented show floor offerings.

Thousands of Disney fans from around the world came together in Anaheim, Calif. today for the start of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa. From an expanded show floor filled with immersive experiences and exclusive offerings at the Anaheim Convention Center, to the spectacular nighttime Disney Entertainment Showcase at the Honda Center, fans experienced a day packed with unforgettable moments, beloved stories, and exclusive first looks at what’s next from Disney’s world-class storytellers.

Josh D’Amaro, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, kicked off the evening’s event by welcoming fans to D23 and highlighting the extraordinary relationship that Disney has with fans across generations and around the world.

“Right now, nearly half a million people are in our parks and on our cruise ships. Millions more are watching our stories in theaters or at home. Someone right now is seeing The Lion King on Broadway for the very first time,” D’Amaro said. “When you add it all up, Disney has something no other brand on Earth can claim. Not just a customer base, not just an audience, but an actual connection. A connection that reaches every single corner of the globe, spans every age and every background, and becomes part of people’s lives and the memories that they carry with them. A connection with more than four billion fans. That’s half the world’s population who don’t just look to us for entertainment; they look to us for inspiration.”