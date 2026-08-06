Disney Legends in Conversation: Chris Berman

How does it feel to be honored as a Disney Legend?

The title of Legend is overwhelming. If truth be known, I stand on the shoulders of hundreds — maybe thousands — of ESPNers who believed that an idea once deemed preposterous was instead a stroke of genius. All of us rolled up our sleeves and worked tirelessly at something we truly loved, and the result is one of the greatest success stories in broadcasting history. I am honored to represent all of them.

What did the early days of ESPN actually feel like behind the scenes?

In some ways, we were the Mercury astronauts with a lot less experience. We believed we could orbit the Earth but were only hoping to land safely after each journey. Most of us were in our 20s and 30s, so it was a grown-up post-collegiate gathering of young people — each one doing the work of two or three while having a blast doing it. From my seat on the SportsCenter desk in those early days, we were getting to do 30 minutes of sports news and highlights every night. [News anchor] Walter Cronkite did 30 minutes of the whole world every night! It was great.