Disney Legends in Conversation: Chris Berman

The Disney Legends Award ceremony will mark the final day of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa®, a one-of-a-kind, multi-day fan experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across the worlds of Disney. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the event will be filled with tributes and unforgettable moments to honor and celebrate the icons behind the magic who have made a lasting impact on Disney.
This year, The Walt Disney Company’s highest honor will be presented to 13 individuals — Chris Berman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Susan Egan, Eric Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Bob Iger, Kim Irvine, Dwayne Johnson, the Jonas Brothers, Lin‑Manuel Miranda, and Alan Tudyk — who for generations have defined Disney across entertainment, storytelling, and experiences.
In an exclusive Q&A, Chris Berman — who is being recognized in the Television category — reflects on his contributions to the company and what it means to be named a Disney Legend.
How does it feel to be honored as a Disney Legend?
The title of Legend is overwhelming. If truth be known, I stand on the shoulders of hundreds — maybe thousands — of ESPNers who believed that an idea once deemed preposterous was instead a stroke of genius. All of us rolled up our sleeves and worked tirelessly at something we truly loved, and the result is one of the greatest success stories in broadcasting history. I am honored to represent all of them.
What did the early days of ESPN actually feel like behind the scenes?
In some ways, we were the Mercury astronauts with a lot less experience. We believed we could orbit the Earth but were only hoping to land safely after each journey. Most of us were in our 20s and 30s, so it was a grown-up post-collegiate gathering of young people — each one doing the work of two or three while having a blast doing it. From my seat on the SportsCenter desk in those early days, we were getting to do 30 minutes of sports news and highlights every night. [News anchor] Walter Cronkite did 30 minutes of the whole world every night! It was great.
Did ESPN encourage broadcasters to be entertainers, or did that happen naturally?
In no way were we instructed to be entertainers. We were expected to get our facts straight because we were the video version of tomorrow’s newspaper. We were encouraged to be ourselves, which I guess in my case allowed me to have fun delivering the information. Sports fans are smart — they’ll very quickly see if you’re putting style over substance, especially on a nightly basis.
How did The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of ESPN expand its footprint?
I can remember February 1996 very clearly. Disney CEO Michael Eisner declared that one of the most important parts of the merger with Cap Cities/ABC was acquiring ESPN, and soon thereafter, he visited us in Bristol, Connecticut, and told us the same thing. If you think about it, it was a perfect marriage. Disney Entertainment appeals to everyone — all ages, no matter what you look like. As Nat King Cole sang, for “kids from 1 to 92.” Sports is the same way. Now, add The Walt Disney Company’s innate ability to distribute all of this worldwide, and like I said, it was a perfect marriage.
In 2017, ESPN renamed its NFL broadcast studio “The Chris Berman–Tom Jackson Studio” in honor of NFL PrimeTime. What did that rarefied distinction mean to you?
Tom and I met for the first time in 1987, and just a few months later, we began a broadcast pairing that lasted 30 years. I believe only Johnny Carson and Ed McMahon were together on TV longer. Our personal friendship remains, to this day, stronger than ever. It means that we, and ESPN, did our NFL shows the right way, as they still do. Maybe a little bit of our pixie dust rubs off on everyone as they set foot in the studio.
You’ve covered everything from the Super Bowl and the World Series to Stanley Cup and the U.S. Open. Is there a particular game or moment that sticks with you today?
I’ve been lucky to witness so much sports history first-hand, but if I had to choose just one, it would be the night Cal Ripken, Jr., passed the immortal Lou Gehrig’s “unreachable star” record of 2130 consecutive Major League Baseball games played — September 6, 1995. It was a night for baseball — but bigger than that, it was a night for America and the American work ethic. President [Bill] Clinton and Vice President [Al] Gore were there, as was Joe DiMaggio. My broadcast partner Buck Martinez and I were smart enough to be quiet for 23 minutes, as they recognized the moment. In truth, we and everyone in Baltimore that night were too choked up with tears of happiness to say anything!
As you think about the future of ESPN, what excites you most?
One thing about ESPN that was true in the early days and is still true today is our ability to be innovative and to remain ahead of the curve. Our business has changed astronomically during our almost half century of existence but our willingness to take chances has never wavered. Like sports, not everyone resulted in a touchdown or home run, but our winning percentage is pretty darn good. Maybe one day, to revisit once of my earlier answers, we’ll broadcast live from the moon. Don’t put it past us!
About the Disney Legends Program
The Disney Legends Awards program is a 39-year tradition of The Walt Disney Company, which began when Fred MacMurray was honored in 1987. Including this year’s honorees, a total of 329 Disney Legends has been named. Past Disney Legends include Tim Allen, Julie Andrews, Angela Bassett, Tony Baxter, Kristen Bell, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Marc Davis, Robert Downey Jr., Harrison Ford, Annette Funicello, Josh Gad, Whoopi Goldberg, Jonathan Groff, Steve Jobs, Elton John, Angela Lansbury, Stan Lee, George Lucas, Steve Martin, Burny Mattinson, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Hayley Mills, Fess Parker, Ellen Pompeo, Robin Roberts, the Sherman Brothers, Marty Sklar, Dick Van Dyke, Barbara Walters, Betty White, John Williams, Robin Williams, and Oprah Winfrey.