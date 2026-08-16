The showcase, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, included project updates from around the world, plus the announcement of the reimagining of Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park.

Fans celebrated a second unforgettable day with immersive offerings across the Anaheim Convention Center and exclusive moments only Disney can deliver.

The second day of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa brought Disney fans from around the world together for another day of unparalleled storytelling, immersive experiences, and exclusive access to the future of Disney. From the largest show floor in event history at the Anaheim Convention Center to a spectacular evening presentation at the Honda Center, fans experienced firsthand the imagination, innovation, and creativity that continue to define The Walt Disney Company.

Saturday culminated with the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, as fans packed the arena for an unforgettable look at the future of Disney Experiences. Throughout the evening, Disney Experiences leaders, Imagineers, and storytellers unveiled exciting new details, shared behind-the-scenes stories, and offered fans exclusive first looks at what’s on the horizon. The spectacle came to life with Harris’ show-stopping opening tribute to Disney Audio-Animatronics, surprise performances from Grammy Award-winning artists including Sheryl Crow, Beck, Los Lobos, and Gloria Gaynor, and celebrity cameos that kept the audience cheering from beginning to end.