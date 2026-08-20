Inside ‘Disney Worldbuilders’: Where Storytelling Becomes a World You Can Experience

The Story Doesn’t End

Josh D’Amaro, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said opening the panel that “a great story doesn’t end when the credits roll.”

“It just keeps going and going, because a place that you can actually walk into, something that you can experience and share with those closest to you, is incredibly special. That idea is what makes Disney so unique,” D’Amaro continued. “And it only works because of the people who pour themselves into it. It’s the storytellers, the filmmakers, our imagineers, and our cast members all around the world.”

After D’Amaro’s opening, Iwerks came on stage to begin the conversation by first explaining the inspiration for the film. She noted that when she was directing Disneyland Handcrafted, there was one photograph that she saw of Walt Disney riding the mine train through Nature’s Wonderland, and she just couldn’t get it out of her head.

“I wished that I could have gone back in time and asked him, ‘what did it feel like to go through his own lands… and ride it and feel it and experience it with kids and families and leaders around the world,’” she said.

She couldn’t ask Walt, but she could ask today’s worldbuilders.

For Pixar’s Pete Docter, the leap from screen to reality is almost disorienting. “For us at Pixar, it’s all in the computer,” Docter said. “You’ve seen it only two-dimensionally on the screen, so then to walk into that space is just… overwhelming.”

Walt Disney Animation’s Jared Bush, who co-wrote and co-directed Zootopia and Zootopia 2, knows the feeling.

“There’s no set that we go shoot something on,” he said. “This is all first in people’s heads, then it goes to drawings on a piece of paper, and eventually it becomes this real-life place.”

Walking into Zootopia in Shanghai Disney Resort for the first time, he admitted, brought him to tears.

“Not good-looking tears, ugly tears,” Bush laughed.

Bush continued by saying that hundreds of people worked on the first Zootopia to make it feel like a real lived in place.

“So, to step into Zootopia and feel that same love and care, to discover new things as you’re walking through, and then to have the fans that you made the movie for show up and enjoy the same things that you are at the same time… It’s kind of an unbelievable, surreal moment,” he said.