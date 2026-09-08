‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Cast Teases Bigger, Darker, More Epic Season 3

For Percy, though, the most immediate concern is much simpler: getting Annabeth back.

“It’s similar to how Grover’s disappearance affected him [in Season 2]. There’s not a question in his mind: ‘Let’s go get her back,’” Scobell said in an interview at D23: the Ultimate Disney Fan Event. “My favorite part about playing Percy is that every single time one of these things happens, there is rarely a moment where it seems impossible, because that just doesn’t cross his mind. All he’s thinking about is getting her back, so it’s really fun to play it like, ‘Oh, she’s gone? Time to go get her back.’ There is no question in his mind.”

“From the beginning, and all the way through, the show orbits the relationship between Percy and Annabeth,” executive producer Jon Steinberg said. “We just got two seasons of them realizing how important they are to each other, realizing how much they rely on each other to be the best version of themselves. What happens when they’re apart? What will they do to get back together? How will they function without the influence of the other?”

That question will become especially important as Percy embarks on a dangerous journey that brings together familiar faces and also introduces an exciting new group of characters.