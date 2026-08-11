Disney Legends in Conversation: Eric Goldberg

The Disney Legends Award ceremony will mark the final day of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa®, a one-of-a-kind, multi-day fan experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across the worlds of Disney. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the event will be filled with tributes and unforgettable moments to honor and celebrate the icons behind the magic who have made a lasting impact on Disney.
This year, The Walt Disney Company’s highest honor will be presented to 13 individuals — Chris Berman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Susan Egan, Eric Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Bob Iger, Kim Irvine, Dwayne Johnson, the Jonas Brothers, Lin‑Manuel Miranda, and Alan Tudyk — who for generations have defined Disney across entertainment, storytelling, and experiences.
In an exclusive Q&A, Eric Goldberg — who is being recognized in the Animation category — reflects on their contributions to the company and what it means to be named Disney Legends.
How does it feel to be honored as a Disney Legend?
I am very flattered and humbled to be included on this rare list of luminaries. To be included with so many people I admire is truly wonderful and moving.
Which Disney films inspired you to become an animator?
The first Disney film I ever saw was Dumbo, and it’s my favorite to this day. And, of course, I’m ancient enough to remember when Sleeping Beauty, One Hundred and One Dalmatians, The Sword in the Stone, and The Jungle Book first came to the movie theaters. I saw them all, numerous times!
Was there an artist, collaborator, or mentor at Disney who helped shape your path?
I was always a huge fan of [Disney Legends] Ward Kimball and Freddie Moore. Their animation always looked like it was enjoying itself on the screen. And, of course, no one compares with [Disney Legend] Mary Blair, the greatest animation designer ever.
Genie from Aladdin is one of your most iconic characters. What makes him so unique?
Well, you can’t mention the Genie without tipping the hat to the amazing [Disney Legend] Robin Williams, and part of what makes the Genie so unique is Robin’s abilities as an actor. Not only is he hysterically funny, but warm and sincere as well. I tried to develop movement for him — lightning quick attitude changes, the physical ability to mime whomever he was imitating — that reflected his puff-of-smoke flexibility.
Out of all your characters and films, is there one you hold most dear?
Definitely a “who is your favorite child” kind of question! It would probably be the Genie, but I love Phil, Louis, Mini Maui, the “Rhapsody in Blue” characters, the flamingo with the yo-yo, and all the others.
You directed Pocahontas, along with Mike Gabriel, and a couple segments for Fantasia/2000. What inspired you to branch out and explore other filmmaking roles?
Frankly, and I hope this doesn’t sound obnoxious, it really wasn’t branching out. I consider everything I do as directing, including directing television commercials in the UK, starting in 1977. As a supervising animator on a feature, I’m directing the animators on the unit to make the character have a cohesive and unique performance. With feature directing, there are a lot more responsibilities, but the duties are very similar. The canvas just gets bigger!
As the head of hand-drawn animation, you also mentor the next generation. Why is it so important to share your expertise — and what do you love about this medium?
I feel, and my colleagues feel, that we must pass on what we know to future generations. We were all lucky enough to learn from masters of the craft, and we are impelled to keep this medium alive. I think the beauty of animation is that you can achieve practically anything, and there is nothing that compares to the exuberance and believability of an exceptional animated performance. Plus, I’m a geek on the stuff
About the Disney Legends Program
The Disney Legends Awards program is a 39-year tradition of The Walt Disney Company, which began when Fred MacMurray was honored in 1987. Including this year’s honorees, a total of 329 Disney Legends has been named. Past Disney Legends include Tim Allen, Julie Andrews, Angela Bassett, Tony Baxter, Kristen Bell, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Marc Davis, Robert Downey Jr., Harrison Ford, Annette Funicello, Josh Gad, Whoopi Goldberg, Jonathan Groff, Steve Jobs, Elton John, Angela Lansbury, Stan Lee, George Lucas, Steve Martin, Burny Mattinson, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Hayley Mills, Fess Parker, Ellen Pompeo, Robin Roberts, the Sherman Brothers, Marty Sklar, Dick Van Dyke, Barbara Walters, Betty White, John Williams, Robin Williams, and Oprah Winfrey.