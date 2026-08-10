Disney Legends in Conversation: Jerry Bruckheimer

How does it feel to be honored as a Disney Legend?

It’s amazing. Given the long history of Disney — and my relationship with it — and the kind of entertainment they have made for so many decades, it’s really quite the honor.

What Disney films inspired you to become a film producer?

Boy, it’s hard to say. Some of the pirate movies, like Treasure Island — I really loved those as a kid. They had great characters and great themes, and it was real family entertainment. And that’s what I aspire to do with the movies I make.