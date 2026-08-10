Disney Legends in Conversation: Jerry Bruckheimer

The Disney Legends Award ceremony will mark the final day of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa®, a one-of-a-kind, multi-day fan experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across the worlds of Disney. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the event will be filled with tributes and unforgettable moments to honor and celebrate the icons behind the magic who have made a lasting impact on Disney.
This year, The Walt Disney Company’s highest honor will be presented to 13 individuals — Chris Berman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Susan Egan, Eric Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Bob Iger, Kim Irvine, Dwayne Johnson, the Jonas Brothers, Lin‑Manuel Miranda, and Alan Tudyk — who for generations have defined Disney across entertainment, storytelling, and experiences.
In an exclusive Q&A, Jerry Bruckheimer — who is being recognized in the Film category — reflects on his contributions to the company and what it means to be named a Disney Legend.
How does it feel to be honored as a Disney Legend?
It’s amazing. Given the long history of Disney — and my relationship with it — and the kind of entertainment they have made for so many decades, it’s really quite the honor.
What Disney films inspired you to become a film producer?
Boy, it’s hard to say. Some of the pirate movies, like Treasure Island — I really loved those as a kid. They had great characters and great themes, and it was real family entertainment. And that’s what I aspire to do with the movies I make.
Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most successful film franchises of all time. What do you remember about making The Curse of the Black Pearl, and how does that compare to your experience producing the fifth movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales?
The first one, we had no idea [it would be such a hit]. The conventional wisdom at the time was, “How can you make a movie about a theme park ride?” The media was really down on the film before they saw it — and they were shocked when they saw how inventive it was, how funny it was, and how Disney moved into a whole other arena by making that movie. It was [fellow Disney Legend and former CEO of The Walt Disney Company] Bob Iger who greenlit that film, so it’s thanks to him we got the movie made.
And what you created onscreen was integrated into the attraction years later.
It sure is great when you see the Captain Jack Sparrow Audio-Animatronic® [figure]. And it’s really a thrill that we can entertain kids for many generations moving forward.
Why do you think the Pirates films have resonated so deeply with fans?
They have compelling characters and humor. They’re a little scary. There’s romance. And, the fact is, there’s also an irreverent pirate — who, it turns out, has a good heart.
In addition to Pirates of the Caribbean, you’ve produced a slew of blockbusters for Disney, from Armageddon and Remember the Titans to Pearl Harbor and National Treasure. What has made your partnership with Disney work so well over the years?
It’s a great group, and the various managements I’ve worked with over the years have shepherded me into making really good movies. And the way Disney markets and distributes their films, they’re the best. I have to say, I’m proud of all those movies. They’re all your kids, so I can’t pick a favorite. If there is one — at least in the Disney group — it’s the Pirates franchise that has entertained audiences for quite a few years.
Swashbuckling Adventure
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The roguish yet charming Captain Jack Sparrow’s idyllic pirate life capsizes after his nemesis, the wily Captain Barbossa, steals his ship and attacks the town of Port Royal, kidnapping the governor’s daughter, Elizabeth. In a gallant attempt to rescue her and recapture the ship, Elizabeth’s childhood friend Will Turner joins forces with Jack. What Will doesn’t know is that a cursed treasure has doomed Barbossa and his crew to live forever as the undead.
Your productions are known for combining heart with scale. Why do you think Disney characters and worlds lend themselves so well to the stories you like to tell?
They’re four-quadrant films. I love to be able to entertain full audiences, and that’s what Disney does. It’s universal storytelling, and fortunately for me, the movies I make fit into that basket.
About the Disney Legends Program
The Disney Legends Awards program is a 39-year tradition of The Walt Disney Company, which began when Fred MacMurray was honored in 1987. Including this year’s honorees, a total of 329 Disney Legends has been named. Past Disney Legends include Tim Allen, Julie Andrews, Angela Bassett, Tony Baxter, Kristen Bell, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Marc Davis, Robert Downey Jr., Harrison Ford, Annette Funicello, Josh Gad, Whoopi Goldberg, Jonathan Groff, Steve Jobs, Elton John, Angela Lansbury, Stan Lee, George Lucas, Steve Martin, Burny Mattinson, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Hayley Mills, Fess Parker, Ellen Pompeo, Robin Roberts, the Sherman Brothers, Marty Sklar, Dick Van Dyke, Barbara Walters, Betty White, John Williams, Robin Williams, and Oprah Winfrey.