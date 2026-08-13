Disney Legends in Conversation: Bob Iger

How does it feel to be honored as a Disney Legend?

When I started my career at ABC in 1974, I never imagined that one day I would be honored as a Disney Legend. At that point, I was simply focused on doing my job to the best of my ability and learning as much as I could from people around me.

Over the course of my career, Disney became far more than a place where I worked. I’ve had the privilege of spending more than five decades working alongside remarkable people and helping steward a company built on creativity, imagination, innovation, and remarkable storytelling. Few people get the opportunity to devote so much of their professional lives to something they genuinely love, and I never took that for granted.

It’s also impossible not to think about the remarkable individuals who have been recognized as Disney Legends before me, and about the legacy that began with Walt himself. So many of the people I have admired throughout my career, and had the good fortune to know, have helped shape Disney into what it is today. To be included among them is both humbling and deeply gratifying. I feel on top of the world.