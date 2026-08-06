Disney Legends in Conversation: Lin-Manuel Miranda

How does it feel to be honored as a Disney Legend?

It’s surreal. If you had told the younger version of myself, the one rewinding the fluffy Disney VHS tapes until they wore out, that he’d one day be a Disney Legend, he’d be shocked. I do what I do in part because I saw The Little Mermaid when I was 9 years old and [Disney Legends] Howard Ashman and Alan Menken‘s musical storytelling rocked me to my core. I’m very grateful to be a part of that lineage.

Was there a Disney character, film, or song that inspired you to pursue the arts?

It was The Little Mermaid, no question. I saw it three times in the theater — first on a playdate, then I made my parents take me, then I made my sister take me again. I remember buying the Disney Sing-a-Long Songs VHS that came out before the movie did, just so I could watch “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl” on a loop. This was before YouTube, kids. I remember faking being sick on the day The Little Mermaid VHS came out so I could buy it with my allowance money at our local drugstore for $19.99, because I knew I wouldn’t be able to concentrate in school anyway knowing it was out and I wasn’t watching it.