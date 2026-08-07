Disney Legends in Conversation: Susan Egan

How does it feel to be honored as a Disney legend?

Being honored as a Disney Legend is so completely humbling. But also, I’m just thrilled to get to be part a small part of Walt Disney’s legacy. I feel like I already won just by getting to be a part of so many of these projects over the last 30 years, so I’m thrilled and humbled.

What are some of your earliest memories of Disney?

I laugh because kids today have streaming services. They have all these films on demand. I didn’t have that. I grew up in the ’70s and early ’80s when Disney would rerelease movies every once in a while. Of course, I loved Cinderella. I had my little 45 Cinderella record, and I dreamed of having a dress like that. I get emotional thinking about it, having no idea that someday I would get a dress like that, only mine was in yellow and I got to wear it eight shows a week [as Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway]. It was pretty thrilling.

I grew up about 15 minutes away from Disneyland, and my mom would take us to the park once a year — on a school day, typically, so that we would have shorter lines, because she loved roller coasters, too. And I would go with my older brother and sister, and we always had the best time — never dreaming that it would actually be a career option to work for this company, and especially for so many years. Dreams come true.