Disney Legends in Conversation: Susan Egan

The Disney Legends Award ceremony will mark the final day of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa®, a one-of-a-kind, multi-day fan experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across the worlds of Disney. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the event will be filled with tributes and unforgettable moments to honor and celebrate the icons behind the magic who have made a lasting impact on Disney.
This year, The Walt Disney Company’s highest honor will be presented to 13 individuals — Chris Berman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Susan Egan, Eric Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Bob Iger, Kim Irvine, Dwayne Johnson, the Jonas Brothers, Lin‑Manuel Miranda, and Alan Tudyk — who for generations have defined Disney across entertainment, storytelling, and experiences.
In an exclusive Q&A, Susan Egan — who is being recognized in the Voice category — reflects on her contributions to the company and what it means to be named a Disney Legend.
How does it feel to be honored as a Disney legend?
Being honored as a Disney Legend is so completely humbling. But also, I’m just thrilled to get to be part a small part of Walt Disney’s legacy. I feel like I already won just by getting to be a part of so many of these projects over the last 30 years, so I’m thrilled and humbled.
What are some of your earliest memories of Disney?
I laugh because kids today have streaming services. They have all these films on demand. I didn’t have that. I grew up in the ’70s and early ’80s when Disney would rerelease movies every once in a while. Of course, I loved Cinderella. I had my little 45 Cinderella record, and I dreamed of having a dress like that. I get emotional thinking about it, having no idea that someday I would get a dress like that, only mine was in yellow and I got to wear it eight shows a week [as Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway]. It was pretty thrilling.
I grew up about 15 minutes away from Disneyland, and my mom would take us to the park once a year — on a school day, typically, so that we would have shorter lines, because she loved roller coasters, too. And I would go with my older brother and sister, and we always had the best time — never dreaming that it would actually be a career option to work for this company, and especially for so many years. Dreams come true.
You originated the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, earning a Tony Award® nomination for Best Actress. What did that role and experience mean to you?
Playing Belle in Beauty and the Beast was a little bit of life imitating art. I had just moved to New York City; I think my reaction to Times Square was probably pretty similar to Belle’s reaction to the enchanted castle! I was also surrounded by such truly magical people, as clichéd as that sounds. Terrence Mann, who was the Beast; Gary Beach, who was Lumière, the light of our production; and Beth Fowler, [who was Mrs. Potts] — those are the people who formed who I became as an artist. They were such great role models, and they took such good care of me. And they taught me lessons when I needed to learn them. I will forever be grateful to that experience.
Your Hercules character, Megara, has a real cult following. Why do you think that is?
Meg was a little before her time. She is spicy. She is not a Disney Princess — which people like to remind me constantly, but I’m good with it. She has a past, and I think that’s what made her relatable. She was valuable. She made poor choices. And Meg’s storyline shows you that it’s never too late to make a different choice to open your heart, to be vulnerable, and to understand that love is transformative. I think it was her humanity that made her kind of a cult favorite. And, definitely, [it was] John [Musker] and Ron [Clements]’ script. I wish in real life I had the comebacks that Meg has! She always knew exactly what to say.
What was your reaction to being named a godmother of the Disney Destiny ship?
I got a phone call… to tell me that I was going to be the godmother of the Disney Destiny. And I thought to myself, “How many people weren’t available that you would call me?” [Laughs.] I sat down on my kitchen floor and I cried. It’s such an honor. There are only a few ships — and I’ve been on every single one of them performing over the last 25 years — so I know how special that is. And the Destiny in particular, a heroes- and villain-themed ship… [has] Café Megara. And, of course, their live-action stage production of Hercules is the be all, end all. So, I was very, very excited. I am a proud godmother. She’s a pretty baby.
What’s been the most rewarding part of producing so many Disney concerts and events over the years?
I am forever grateful to Disney for allowing me to grow and have my own adventure — very similar to Belle — and for giving me the space to be creative in a new way. I love being behind the scenes. I love working with my partners at Disney Concerts to create live events around the world. Not everybody is lucky enough to grow up 15 minutes from Disneyland, or to see a Disney Broadway show. We get to bring this music, these characters, and these film clips to live stages, sometimes with full orchestras and phenomenal singers.
I’ve literally traveled the world three or four times now, all through Asia, through the Middle East, through Australia, New Zealand, Europe, London — I mean, all over the place. [I’ve traveled] the U.S., a couple of times. And sharing this material with audiences around the world really gives you the insight that Disney is a unifier. It is a common denominator amongst humans on this planet, because everybody, everywhere sings along to “Let It Go.”
Go the Distance
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Hercules must go from zero to hero to save the world from Hades.
Is there anything else you want to say about Disney in general — how it makes you feel, either as a fan or as someone who has contributed so much to its larger legacy?
Disney, of course, was part of my childhood, particularly as somebody who grew up in Southern California. The films — the whole renaissance of [animated] moviemaking — happened when I was in college. And being such a fan of musical theater, I was so blown away by the films like The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. These were celebrations of a truly American art form on film. And then to get to be a part of that as an artist was truly thrilling because long after I’m gone, these projects will last. My kids will see it. Their kids will see it. I never take that for granted.
But I think my favorite part is what I’m getting to do now, where I get to bring new talent into the family and share with them that once you’re in this family, you’re forever in this family. This family is beautiful. To be a part of that, and to get to travel the world and sing this music for audiences all over the place, it’s taken what I was able to do 30 years ago, and now it’s just amplified even larger. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. It’s the truth.
About the Disney Legends Program
The Disney Legends Awards program is a 39-year tradition of The Walt Disney Company, which began when Fred MacMurray was honored in 1987. Including this year’s honorees, a total of 329 Disney Legends has been named. Past Disney Legends include Tim Allen, Julie Andrews, Angela Bassett, Tony Baxter, Kristen Bell, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Marc Davis, Robert Downey Jr., Harrison Ford, Annette Funicello, Josh Gad, Whoopi Goldberg, Jonathan Groff, Steve Jobs, Elton John, Angela Lansbury, Stan Lee, George Lucas, Steve Martin, Burny Mattinson, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Hayley Mills, Fess Parker, Ellen Pompeo, Robin Roberts, the Sherman Brothers, Marty Sklar, Dick Van Dyke, Barbara Walters, Betty White, John Williams, Robin Williams, and Oprah Winfrey.