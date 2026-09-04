‘Zootopia 3’ Cast and Filmmakers Tease How Birds Add a ‘Fun Surprise’ to Disney Animation’s Hit Franchise

Byron Howard, who directed the first two Zootopia films, said the next film will continue to tackle another aspect of “predator versus prey, and how those two get along.”

“With the sequels, we want to look back at what was created, what people fell in love with, so that we can deliver something even better, expand the world, and take the characters to new levels,” he continued. “If you look at Nick and Judy, there are people who want them together as a couple, and people who want them to stay friends. I love that there’s that tension among the fans, and it just speaks to the fact that Jason and Ginny brought those characters to life and people really believe in their souls. I think we’re going to keep leaning into that. We’re going to keep delivering for the audience, keep making the world bigger, and keep taking you places you haven’t been before — with a lot of new animals.”

Release timing for Zootopia 3 will be announced at a later date.