Disney Legends in Conversation: Kim Irvine

How does it feel to be honored as a Disney Legend?

The honor of being named a Disney Legend is both thrilling and daunting. It is an honor that has previously been bestowed on my most valued and important mentors, whom I have always strived to emulate: my mother, Leota Toombs, being one of them. It is astounding to me that I should join their ranks.

How does it feel to share this distinction with your mother?

I feel so fortunate to have been raised by two parents who believed strongly in the value of the arts and encouraged my sister and I to pursue it as a career. My father, Harvey, was an animator and cartoonist. My mother, Leota, a wonderful painter and sculptor, and a Disney Legend herself! I strive to do the same with my children and grandchildren and wish that more parents would see the value of encouraging their children to pursue a career in the arts.