Disney Legends in Conversation: Alan Tudyk

How are you able to come up with so many distinct voices for these characters?

Like most actors who voice animated characters, I’m doing voices all the time. It has to be annoying or weird to people who don’t know me. I do it a lot. It’s become “a thing.” I’m always searching for different vocal qualities. I’ve started recording people with my phone.

I approach voices the way that Disney has taught me to approach voices — by giving me work. I had to figure it out. A lot of times, I’m in this weird position where they’ll hand me a role and say, “We’ll figure it out when you get here.” I’ve already got the job, so I’m past the point of just trying to guess what people want. I just go in [to the studio] and then we figure it out when I’m there. That’s scary, because I can’t use any of the other voices I’ve already used in Disney movies. We have to find something new, so we try different things.

King Candy from Wreck-It Ralph was the first voice I did for Disney… My [manager] said, “Can you do [Disney Legend] Ed Wynn?” I said, “Yeah, I think so.” And he said, “Good, because I told them you can and you have to go and do a read-through of this movie called Wreck-It Ralph.” It eventually became less like Ed Wynn. There was a little bit of Jerry Lewis coming in, a little Charles Nelson Reilly here and there, and Ruth Gordon. That’s my favorite character, King Candy, because he had such a crazy, great arc from, “Huh! I’m fun!” to “I’m going to kill you and your friends.” And he turned into a bug and died — as you do.

For the Duke of Weselton, it was [James] Cagney. I watched some Cagney stuff to understand the way he made sounds and spoke, to see the way his vowels sounded. For Valentino in Wish, we were just playing around. There was an animation of Valentino — the cutest little goat in the world — wearing little pajamas, and he was following Wish, the star. We were trying all these higher voices, and sweeter voices, but nothing was really working. Then I just said [in a deep voice], “What if he sounds like this?” We did the lines like that, and I thought, “All right! I think this is going to work.” I then said, “Who knew my voice would be so low?” And then they put that line in the movie, which was pretty cool.