Disney Princess concert taking place during D23 Day at Disneyland Resort announced as a kickoff to the weekend and World Princess Week.
The expanded show floor will play host to all the worlds of Disney, with immersive walkthrough locations, interactive experiences, first-look moments, and the return of Talent Central.
Today, Disney unveiled details about what fans will experience on the show floor at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa®. All-new and fan-favorite offerings will bring Disney’s brands and franchises to life like never before across the largest show floor in D23 event history. These expanded, immersive, and innovative experiences, along with unprecedented shopping opportunities and over 50 panels and shows, will be exclusively available to ticketholders during the can’t-miss fan event August 14, 15, and 16, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Disney also announced an unprecedented Disney Princess concert taking place during D23 Day at Disneyland Resort on Thursday, August 13, the perfect kickoff to the weekend festivities and World Princess Week.
Guests can accept a new mission at Marvel Studios’ TVA Experience: A New Assignment; swap stories with the filmmakers behind a galaxy far, far away at the Lucasfilm pavilion; celebrate Pixar’s 40th anniversary; and travel into the worlds of Disney+ and Hulu in a signature 4D theater. Beyond the marquee studios, fans can venture into the rarely seen vaults of the Walt Disney Archives, get a glimpse of the future of the parks with the Imagineering: Horizons pavilion, discover standout offerings from some beloved brands, and come face-to-face with the magic makers who bring Disney stories to life across the company. Disney continues to create meaningful connections with audiences of all ages and the show floor will offer fans unprecedented opportunities to celebrate some beloved favorites, discover new adventures, and experience the magic in ways only Disney can deliver.
“No one tells stories like Disney, and this year we’re bringing those stories to life on the largest show floor in D23 event history,” said Michael Vargo, head of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club. “The show floor experience invites guests to explore, engage with, and celebrate the brands and franchises they love through immersive activations, unforgettable moments, and one-of-a-kind offerings that bring them closer to the magic than ever before.”
A KICKOFF CELEBRATION
D23 Day at Disneyland Resort* sets the stage for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, officially kicking off the highly anticipated weekend on Thursday, August 13. The celebration features a Disney Legends Cavalcade at Disneyland Park, a complimentary Mickey Mouse ear hat giveaway (while supplies last)**, and a series of magical offerings designed to immerse fans in the spirit of Disney storytelling from the very start. The day also features the return of the Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party at Disney California Adventure Park on Thursday, August 13, offering live entertainment, character experiences, and interactive activities for all guests, including preschoolers and their families.
As the culmination to the day and in anticipation of World Princess Week, a limited number of fans may have the opportunity to experience a live performance of Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration at Disney California Adventure Park. This spectacular performance brings together the largest gathering of Disney Princess talent ever assembled, celebrating the iconic stories across animation, live-action, stage, and music. This one-of-a-kind concert will transform the night with dazzling lights, sweeping projections, and sky-high fountains creating a truly immersive world where the music, magic, and legacy of Disney Princesses shine like never before. Visit Disneyland.com for more information. Attendance will be limited and may require additional steps. A virtual queue confirmation, wristband, and valid admission for Disney California Adventure Park are required to participate in this experience. Show times are subject to change or cancellation without notice. Fans can stream the concert on Disney+ and watch it on Disney Channel, Freeform, and The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC on Sunday, August 16.
SPECTACULAR SHOW FLOOR EXPERIENCES
The creative powerhouse studios of The Walt Disney Company will bring the best of Disney storytelling to the expanded show floor, offering a chance for fans to immerse themselves in beloved films, shows, and streaming content.
- The Disney+ Hulu Experience brings streaming to life like never before. The space features a signature 4D theater, exclusive merchandise, a collectible mystery pin quest, and personalized subscription support, alongside immersive photo opportunities inspired by Percy Jackson and the Olympians, FX’s American Horror Story, Camp Rock 3, The Simpsons, Only Murders in the Building, Marvel Television’s VisionQuest, and more.
- Marvel Studios will captivate guests on the show floor with an epic activation entitled Marvel Studios’ TVA Experience: Your Next Assignment. Fans will once again join the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an immersive walkthrough experience across different worlds, both familiar and new.
- The Lucasfilm pavilion will return with an exciting array of photo ops, props, and costumes from current and upcoming stories set in a galaxy far, far away. Guests will also have the opportunity to join fireside chats with the filmmaking teams behind some of their favorite Star Wars shows and movies. Fans can also be among the first to see LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian during a special screening at the Anaheim Convention Center, adding to the incredible Lucasfilm experiences fans will see throughout the event.
- Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios are also joining forces for a must-see animation experience on the show floor, inclusive of a special celebration of Pixar’s 40th anniversary. Artist demonstrations, autograph signings with some top filmmakers, fan giveaways, and interactive displays featuring the latest films from these iconic animation studios—including the upcoming Disney’s Hexed and Disney Animation’s Frozen 3, as well as Disney and Pixar’s Gatto and Incredibles 3—make this pavilion one to visit again and again.
- Mundo Pixar: The D23 Experience, presented by Disney Rewards Visa® Cards from Chase, will bring a special preview of its globally touring immersive exhibition to the event, inviting guests to step inside some of their favorite Pixar stories. From unforgettable photo moments to a dedicated merchandise shop, guests will experience life-size sets inspired by some of the studio’s most beloved films.
- Inspired by the beauty of the Avatar films, the Avatar Experience welcomes guests to journey through the fascinating wonders of Pandora. Step into a lush, bioluminescent world, experience an immersive 4D moment, and explore a gallery of film artistry that showcases the craftsmanship behind bringing the Na’vi culture and Pandora to life.
- At select times throughout the day, Bluey and Bingo will be available for photos in The Bluey Movie booth—for real life. Reservations are required for a chance to meet Bluey and Bingo.
- Guests can also celebrate the new Simpsons movie—in theaters September 3, 2027—with fun, shareable photo moments to commemorate D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
The popular Disney Experiences pavilion is returning to the event, bringing the magic of the Disney Parks to the show floor for fans of all ages to enjoy. In a time of unprecedented growth, Imagineering: Horizons invites fans to explore their largest pavilion ever showcasing the progress shaping Disney Parks around the world. This exclusive experience gives an up‑close look at the people, the process, and the possibilities brought to life by Imagineers.
Additional fan-favorites include an all-new exhibition from the Walt Disney Archives. Walt Disney Archives: Uncrated will make its debut on the show floor and invite intrepid fans to uncover an unforgettable journey into the vast and hidden warehouses of the Walt Disney Archives—spaces previously reserved for access to Disney archivists, alone. Guests will have the chance to explore themed displays featuring shipments of iconic props, costumes, and puppets from some beloved films, television series, and theme parks, which span generations of history at The Walt Disney Company.
In advance of the Super Bowl on ESPN and ABC this season, fans can experience the thrill of a Super Bowl victory through ESPN’s immersive “We’re Going to the Super Bowl!” activation, featuring photo opportunities, stadium-inspired environments, a confetti-filled victory celebration, and keepsake digital content and giveaways, including an exclusive ESPN Super Bowl D23 pin.
Disney Theatrical Group will spotlight its expanding portfolio of live experiences, from Broadway productions and arena tours to immersive experiences, through a showcase featuring authentic sets, costumes, props, concept art, and dynamic video content. The experience will offer fans exclusive first looks at upcoming projects, behind-the-scenes demonstrations, and live presentations led by hosts, including Disney on Broadway star Ryan McCartan, providing an insider’s look at the creative process behind Disney’s live entertainment.
The Disney VoluntEARS pavilion will invite attendees to lend a helping hand as Honorary Disney VoluntEARS in different projects, assembling 8,000 kits per day for a charitable organization. On Friday, August 14, guests will build wish kits for children with upcoming Disney Wishes in collaboration with Make-A-Wish; on Saturday, August 15, fans will assemble welcome kits for military families with Blue Star Families; and on Sunday, August 16, attendees will put together Disney-themed activity kits for children in hospitals with the Starlight Children’s Foundation. Participants will cap off the experience with a photo opportunity as they exit the pavilion.
The Disney Music Group booth will invite guests into an interactive, music-filled environment. A classic radio booth will host scheduled on-air appearances, where some beloved Disney personalities from across the company will join for exclusive interviews tied to the event—and guests can step up to the microphone to record their own “Be Our Guest” segments with selected recordings eligible to be featured on the Disney Hits SiriusXM channel. A dedicated Disney Concerts area will give guests an up-close look at costumes from The Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour, while additional interactive moments include photo opportunities, prize wheel giveaways, and new exclusive offerings from Disney Music Emporium.
Treat yourself to an immersive walkthrough (or dance through) experience during Lights, Camera, Sparkle! Presented by Disney Consumer Products featuring photo opportunities across two exciting themes—one filled with unique Mickey & Friends and snack-inspired elements and another inspired by Stitch and Angel’s hit “Glitter Glide” music video. Whether you take a snacktastic selfie or the spotlight, there’s photo fun for everyone.
Throughout the show floor, incredible sponsors have created exciting activations for fans to enjoy, including:
- Chevrolet: Celebrate 20 years of Disney and Pixar’s Cars with Chevrolet. Stop by to see the Chevrolet Colorado and Bolt in Cars-inspired wraps, snap pics with Lightning McQueen and Mater, score an exclusive canvas tote giveaway, and watch Trevor Carlton from Disney Fine Arts paint Chevy hoods live.
- Heinz: Across oceans, cultures, and cuisines, great flavors bring us together. Explore the world aboard the HEINZ Flavor Ferry, sample globally inspired sauces, and snap photos across four regions. It’s a flavorful world after all, with HEINZ. Be among the first 570 flavor explorers each day to secure a limited-edition “it’s a flavorful world” pin—while supplies last.
- Honda: Step into the magic of Disney Animation’s Encanto with Honda. Dance alongside some favorite characters at the photo opportunity, collect commemorative buttons, and explore the Honda Odyssey and Acura MDX inspired by the spirit of family and adventure.
- M&M’S®: Step into the spotlight and “Be A Hero” with M&M’S® characters as they audition for the Marvel Universe. As part of this year’s M&M’S® x Marvel activation, immerse yourself in this exciting collaboration with photo booth moments, sampling, M&M’S® Marvel Mini Poster Fan Packs giveaways, and more.
For the first time ever at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, fans can enjoy the thrill of collecting with Topps through an interactive Topps Chrome Disney experience and exclusive trading card offerings. Fans of trading card games can also experience exclusive product offerings, accessories, and photo ops with Wizards of the Coast’s debut booth themed to Magic: The Gathering | MARVEL Super Heroes, and Ravensburger’s interactive Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game booth.
Fans can find other exciting offerings and activations across the show floor from some fan-favorite brands, including interactive photo ops with Marvel Legends role play items and the new Ultimate Grogu animatronic from Hasbro; D23 exclusive mini backpacks, mystery blind box tees, and more from Loungefly; a carnival-inspired game zone complete with giveaways and first looks of new Doorables and Happy Haul lines from Just Play; bracelets, bag charms, bead kits, and exclusive D23 merchandise featuring beloved Disney characters from Little Words Project; gameplay demos of Toy Story: Retro Round-Up and Toy Story 3 Complete Edition and an exclusive pin offering from Atari; an interactive light-inspired personality quiz from Citizen; a prize-packed claw machine, Jibbitz™ charms trading station, and new merchandise from Crocs; a never-before-seen collection of Disney charms, including charm mystery boxes from Pandora; and more.
Fans can also celebrate 125 years of the life of Walt Disney by exploring Walt’s family stories from The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, Walt Disney Hometown Museum in Marceline, and the Walt Disney Birthplace in Chicago; see displays of Walt’s famed classic vehicles from the Walt Disney Archives; reflect on Disney Legends of the past who worked alongside Walt; meet other friends of D23 including the Disneyana Fan Club; and more.
Many other new experiences can be discovered at the Anaheim Convention Center including the Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds display room on the second floor, the Disney x Formula 1® Fuel the Magic Photo Experience, as well as activations from Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, Adventures by Disney, and more.
Some of the most prominent names from across the worlds of Disney will be onsite to meet with guests at Talent Central presented by M&M’S® that will be open each day on the show floor of the Anaheim Convention Center. Various Disney artists—including incoming Disney Legend Eric Goldberg and Disney Legend Mark Henn; Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer, Pete Docter; and current and former Imagineers—will be available to sign exclusive lithographs, fine-art prints, posters, and other art related to their projects. Stars from award-winning series and shows will be at the event to meet fans, including the stars of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Camp Rock 3, Bob’s Burgers, The Proud Family, The Simpsons, Phineas & Ferb, and the Pros from Dancing with the Stars.
Readers of all ages will also have the opportunity to have their books signed by authors including Bob Weis, former president of Walt Disney Imagineering, and Disney Legend Joe Rohde, as well as meet the official voices of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Bret Iwan and Kaitlyn Robrock, and artists from Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game, Magic: The Gathering | MARVEL Super Heroes, Pin Trading, merchandise, and more.
For the first time, Fandango will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Spotlight Stage, which will return to the show floor with a full lineup of panels, interviews, presentations, musical performances, and interactive experiences. Featured programming will include Fandango Front Row, where Disney filmmakers and talent will join Fandango hosts for exclusive live conversations. Fans will hear firsthand about the creative process, the inspiration behind beloved Disney stories, exciting upcoming projects, and the magic that brings them to life. Throughout the day, guests can take part in demonstrations and lessons in voice acting, sketching, dancing, and more on the Spotlight Stage presented by Fandango.
Note
*Both valid Theme Park reservation and admission for the same Park on the same day are required for Park entry. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort.
**Limit one per ticketed Guest, while supplies last. Guest must be present at time of distribution. Subject to change or cancellation without notice or liability. Both a park reservation and valid admission are required for park entry. Embroidery is not available for the D23 Day Mickey Mouse ear hats.