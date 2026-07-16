Disney Princess concert taking place during D23 Day at Disneyland Resort announced as a kickoff to the weekend and World Princess Week.

The expanded show floor will play host to all the worlds of Disney, with immersive walkthrough locations, interactive experiences, first-look moments, and the return of Talent Central.

Today, Disney unveiled details about what fans will experience on the show floor at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa®. All-new and fan-favorite offerings will bring Disney’s brands and franchises to life like never before across the largest show floor in D23 event history. These expanded, immersive, and innovative experiences, along with unprecedented shopping opportunities and over 50 panels and shows, will be exclusively available to ticketholders during the can’t-miss fan event August 14, 15, and 16, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Disney also announced an unprecedented Disney Princess concert taking place during D23 Day at Disneyland Resort on Thursday, August 13, the perfect kickoff to the weekend festivities and World Princess Week.

Guests can accept a new mission at Marvel Studios’ TVA Experience: A New Assignment; swap stories with the filmmakers behind a galaxy far, far away at the Lucasfilm pavilion; celebrate Pixar’s 40th anniversary; and travel into the worlds of Disney+ and Hulu in a signature 4D theater. Beyond the marquee studios, fans can venture into the rarely seen vaults of the Walt Disney Archives, get a glimpse of the future of the parks with the Imagineering: Horizons pavilion, discover standout offerings from some beloved brands, and come face-to-face with the magic makers who bring Disney stories to life across the company. Disney continues to create meaningful connections with audiences of all ages and the show floor will offer fans unprecedented opportunities to celebrate some beloved favorites, discover new adventures, and experience the magic in ways only Disney can deliver.

“No one tells stories like Disney, and this year we’re bringing those stories to life on the largest show floor in D23 event history,” said Michael Vargo, head of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club. “The show floor experience invites guests to explore, engage with, and celebrate the brands and franchises they love through immersive activations, unforgettable moments, and one-of-a-kind offerings that bring them closer to the magic than ever before.”