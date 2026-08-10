On August 16, attendees of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, CA, will have the chance to get an exclusive first look at the film, and Disney+ subscribers can also watch a livestreamed panel discussion with Iwerks and several of the documentary’s featured storytellers at 1:15 p.m. ET/10:15 a.m. PT. Ahead of that, we sat down with Iwerks to talk about what “worldbuilding” really means, the surprising through-line she found across every interview, and why the storytellers shaping Disney’s future all started as fans themselves.

What drew you to Disney Worldbuilders as your next project, and how did the idea evolve from a concept about creative collaboration into a full-length documentary?

Walt once said Disneyland would never be complete as long as there was imagination left in the world. That idea has always stayed with me. After Disneyland Handcrafted, I kept coming back to it and wondering how it lives on in the storytellers working today and shaping tomorrow.

So, I sat down with the Disney filmmakers whose craft I’ve admired for a long time. What I heard, again and again, was how much of their own creative drive traces straight back to what Walt built at Disneyland and in the parks around the world. These are filmmakers who have achieved more than most people ever might, whether it be a top box office film, a #1 hit, winning an Oscar or getting their film made into an attraction or land. But what was refreshing was not only their humility, but once they completed that goal, they wanted to get right back into the thick of their next project, to evolve and advance.

The film’s title, Disney Worldbuilders, is a powerful one. What does “worldbuilding” mean to you in the Disney context — and how did you want that idea to land with audiences by the end of the film?

Worldbuilding, to me, is about the intention behind wanting audiences to feel something so powerful they don’t want to leave. As I talked with the filmmakers, I could hear that intention being carried from the moment these worlds are dreamt up and created in a filmmaker’s imagination, to when they are translated into a script, to the moment a story stops living on a page or screen and becomes something audiences can walk into and live in.

Walt’s legacy speaks to that idea, and I believe these filmmakers share that focus. My hope is that people finish this film with a new appreciation for that creative vision, and for the storytellers who bring these worlds to life.