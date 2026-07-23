Disney Celebrates the Power of Fandom with the Return of D23 FANtastic Prizes: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes

Disney+, Hulu Bundle 23 Year Subscription

Ready to level up your streaming? One lucky fan will win a 23-year fixed-term subscription to a Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium plan — that’s over two decades of blockbuster movies, must-watch series, and ad-free** entertainment for the whole family courtesy of Disney+ Perks.

**Ads will be served in select live and linear content.

An unforgettable Bluey adventure to Brisbane, Australia, with Bluey’s Happy Snaps!

Pack your bags for an unforgettable family adventure inspired by Bluey. One lucky family of four will win a 10-day trip to Brisbane, Australia, featuring a custom itinerary inspired by Bluey’s Happy Snaps and a visit to the immersive Bluey’s World experience. The prize includes round-trip economy airfare, hotel accommodations, and a special Bluey’s Happy Snaps gift pack filled with fun keepsakes, including a camera and exclusive merchandise. It’s the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories while exploring the real-life home of everyone’s favorite blue heeler.

Tickets to Attend Super Bowl LXI with ESPN

Win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to attend Super Bowl LXI. Experience ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl production in person in February 2027 with a trip to Los Angeles and tickets for two to attend the Super Bowl LXI game.

Magic Awaits Vacation to Disneyland® Resort and Candlelight Processional

A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to Disneyland® Resort for a party of up to four. Walk in Walt’s footsteps alongside Disney historian and author, Marcy Carriker Smothers and see Walt’s Apartment, Lilly Belle Parlor Car, and more! To top it off, attend the Candlelight Processional at Disneyland Park, a beloved holiday tradition that began in 1958 by Walt Disney himself.

National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures: Kenya Safari Experience

One winner and a guest will set out on safari with National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures and be immersed in Kenya’s breathtaking landscapes and extraordinary wildlife on an 8-day journey through three of the country’s most celebrated protected areas. Head out on safari in the Masai Mara National Reserve, traversing acacia-dotted plains alive with wildlife; gain insight into rhino conservation from a Kenya Wildlife Service representative; and look for wading hippos and a vibrant array of birdlife along the shores of Lake Nakuru.

VIP F1® Experience Trip to the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Fuel the Magic with the ultimate getaway to the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2026. One winner and a guest will enjoy roundtrip flights, hotel accommodations, transportation to and from Paddock Club™, two 3-day race tickets at Trackside Tavern at Paddock Club™ Rooftop, exclusive F1® experiences, Fuel the Magic merchandise, and unforgettable moments with Disney and Formula 1®.

Attend the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday

A winner and one guest will attend the red-carpet World Premiere of the highly anticipated movie Avengers: Doomsday. Travel to Hollywood for the world premiere and be one of the first people to see the film before it opens in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Set Sail on the All-New Disney Believe

One winner and up to three (3) guests will be among the first to set sail aboard Disney Believe, the all-new ship from Disney Cruise Line, during its inaugural season. Discover a sea of boundless possibilities including immersive worlds inspired by beloved stories and courageous characters from animated films like Encanto, Frozen, Moana, and more. From Disney Cruise Line’s signature service and innovative dining to Broadway-style shows, magical Character moments, and exclusive experiences for adults and kids alike, a new chapter of Disney magic at sea awaits onboard Disney Believe.

Experience the 2027 Grammy Awards®

Celebrate the music that moves the world. One winner and their guest will travel to Los Angeles to attend the 2027 Grammy Awards®.

Discover Aulani Time at AULANI, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai’i

Embark on a 4-night adventure at AULANI Resort & Spa for up to four (4) guests including airfare, up to four (4) preferred Seating passes to KA WA‘A, A Lū‘au, and a $800 Disney Gift Card to make your stay extra magical. Embrace the spirit of aloha and escape to AULANI, A Disney Resort & Spa.

Trip to the Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour

One winner and up to three guests will experience the all-new “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” bringing together the worlds of “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES,” and for the very first time, “Camp Rock,” in an unforgettable new arena spectacular.