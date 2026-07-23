Disney Celebrates the Power of Fandom with the Return of D23 FANtastic Prizes: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes

To celebrate the passionate Disney fans who are at the heart of the magic, Disney has once again launched D23 FANtastic Prizes: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes*, featuring 23 spectacular offerings from across The Walt Disney Company inspired by the stories, characters, and worlds fans love most. This sweepstakes brings together engaging experiences and exclusive prizes from across the company to create unforgettable opportunities that only Disney can deliver. For generations, Disney has created stories and characters that form lasting emotional connections with audiences around the globe. Those connections have inspired a passionate fan community unlike any other, spanning generations, geographies, and every corner of the Disney universe.
D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa is where Disney’s global fandom comes together to celebrate the company’s rich storytelling legacy while getting a first look at the future of Disney across film, television, streaming, sports, parks, and beyond. Through D23 FANtastic Prizes: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes, fans can extend that celebration with an impressive lineup of sweepstakes prizes that include:
Disney+, Hulu Bundle 23 Year Subscription
Ready to level up your streaming? One lucky fan will win a 23-year fixed-term subscription to a Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium plan — that’s over two decades of blockbuster movies, must-watch series, and ad-free** entertainment for the whole family courtesy of Disney+ Perks.
**Ads will be served in select live and linear content.
An unforgettable Bluey adventure to Brisbane, Australia, with Bluey’s Happy Snaps!
Pack your bags for an unforgettable family adventure inspired by Bluey. One lucky family of four will win a 10-day trip to Brisbane, Australia, featuring a custom itinerary inspired by Bluey’s Happy Snaps and a visit to the immersive Bluey’s World experience. The prize includes round-trip economy airfare, hotel accommodations, and a special Bluey’s Happy Snaps gift pack filled with fun keepsakes, including a camera and exclusive merchandise. It’s the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories while exploring the real-life home of everyone’s favorite blue heeler.
Tickets to Attend Super Bowl LXI with ESPN
Win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to attend Super Bowl LXI. Experience ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl production in person in February 2027 with a trip to Los Angeles and tickets for two to attend the Super Bowl LXI game.
Magic Awaits Vacation to Disneyland® Resort and Candlelight Processional
A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to Disneyland® Resort for a party of up to four. Walk in Walt’s footsteps alongside Disney historian and author, Marcy Carriker Smothers and see Walt’s Apartment, Lilly Belle Parlor Car, and more! To top it off, attend the Candlelight Processional at Disneyland Park, a beloved holiday tradition that began in 1958 by Walt Disney himself.
National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures: Kenya Safari Experience
One winner and a guest will set out on safari with National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures and be immersed in Kenya’s breathtaking landscapes and extraordinary wildlife on an 8-day journey through three of the country’s most celebrated protected areas. Head out on safari in the Masai Mara National Reserve, traversing acacia-dotted plains alive with wildlife; gain insight into rhino conservation from a Kenya Wildlife Service representative; and look for wading hippos and a vibrant array of birdlife along the shores of Lake Nakuru.
VIP F1® Experience Trip to the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Fuel the Magic with the ultimate getaway to the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2026. One winner and a guest will enjoy roundtrip flights, hotel accommodations, transportation to and from Paddock Club™, two 3-day race tickets at Trackside Tavern at Paddock Club™ Rooftop, exclusive F1® experiences, Fuel the Magic merchandise, and unforgettable moments with Disney and Formula 1®.
Attend the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday
A winner and one guest will attend the red-carpet World Premiere of the highly anticipated movie Avengers: Doomsday. Travel to Hollywood for the world premiere and be one of the first people to see the film before it opens in theaters on December 18, 2026.
Set Sail on the All-New Disney Believe
One winner and up to three (3) guests will be among the first to set sail aboard Disney Believe, the all-new ship from Disney Cruise Line, during its inaugural season. Discover a sea of boundless possibilities including immersive worlds inspired by beloved stories and courageous characters from animated films like Encanto, Frozen, Moana, and more. From Disney Cruise Line’s signature service and innovative dining to Broadway-style shows, magical Character moments, and exclusive experiences for adults and kids alike, a new chapter of Disney magic at sea awaits onboard Disney Believe.
Experience the 2027 Grammy Awards®
Celebrate the music that moves the world. One winner and their guest will travel to Los Angeles to attend the 2027 Grammy Awards®.
Discover Aulani Time at AULANI, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai’i
Embark on a 4-night adventure at AULANI Resort & Spa for up to four (4) guests including airfare, up to four (4) preferred Seating passes to KA WA‘A, A Lū‘au, and a $800 Disney Gift Card to make your stay extra magical. Embrace the spirit of aloha and escape to AULANI, A Disney Resort & Spa.
Trip to the Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour
One winner and up to three guests will experience the all-new “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” bringing together the worlds of “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES,” and for the very first time, “Camp Rock,” in an unforgettable new arena spectacular.
Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade®
One winner and up to three guests will experience the iconic holiday tradition and see beloved Disney characters soar over the streets of New York City in Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade®. Enjoy round-trip flights, hotel accommodations, Parade tickets at Macy’s Herald Square on 34th Street, and a Macy’s Santaland experience. Plus, you will receive an exclusive Macy’s and Disney Parade-inspired merchandise bundle.
Disneyland® Resort Land of Dreams VIP Vacation
A magical Land of Dreams VIP Tour at the Disneyland® Resort for a party of up to six. Delight in the Disneyland Resort’s most elevated VIP Tour experience with 12 hours of VIP service and unparalleled access, including Park Hopper admission, valet parking, meals, snacks, beverages, and the highest priority attraction access available.
Experience Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027
A trip for two to Star Wars Celebration 2027 in Los Angeles, CA April 1 through 4, 2027. Star Wars Celebration is a four-day fan convention full of major announcements, immersive exhibits, celebrity guests, fan-inspired activities, and other surprises celebrating all things Star Wars! The ultimate fan experience focused on a galaxy far, far away…
Collector Edition Infinity Gauntlet by East Continental Gems
One (1) High Gloss Collector Edition Infinity Gauntlet by East Continental Gems, custom numbered #023 of 200, featuring six precious gemstones with a total weight over 3.6ct and presented in a premium wooden crate with display gloves. This museum-quality collectible is inspired by the iconic Marvel Infinity Gauntlet and crafted by East Continental Gem’s master artisans and gemstone specialist.
Experience The Magic of Disney Animation at Walt Disney World® Resort
The ultimate Walt Disney World® Resort vacation for a party of up to four. Stay in Club Level accommodations, enjoy the freedom to explore all four Walt Disney World® Theme Parks with Park Hopper tickets, and experience the parks like never before with a one-day Private VIP Tour. Then, step behind the magic with an exclusive The Magic of Disney Animation experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios®, where you’ll discover the artistry, imagination, and storytelling that have brought beloved Disney characters and unforgettable moments to life for generations.
Trip to the Premiere of The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen
One winner and a guest will attend the premiere of Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen and be a part of the excitement surrounding the next chapter of the beloved franchise, coming Summer 2027.
Step Inside the Magic with a Private Pixar Studios Tour
One lucky winner and up to three guests will go behind the scenes at Pixar Animation Studios with an exclusive private tour of the legendary campus where beloved stories have come to life for decades. Timed to celebrate the release of Disney and Pixar’s Gatto, in theaters March 5, 2027, this unforgettable experience also includes airfare, hotel accommodations, transportation, and lunch at the studio.
Disney on Broadway Ultimate Trip to New York City
Get ready for the ultimate trip to New York City with Disney on Broadway. A winner and one guest will receive a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Big Apple, with tickets to The Lion King and Aladdin on Broadway, as well as a pre-show dinner at the Hard Rock Cafe, iconic skyline views at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, and a backstage tour of the historic New Amsterdam Theatre.
VIP Experience for Dancing with the Stars
See your favorite dancers, celebrities, and judges up-close-and-personal on the dance floor. One winner and their guest will travel to Los Angeles to attend a live taping of Season 35 of the Emmy®-nominated series Dancing with the Stars in Fall 2026.
Go Inside the Magic at Walt Disney Animation Studios
Celebrate the theatrical release of Frozen 3 on November 24, 2027, with a behind-the-scenes private tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California, including a drawing session with a Disney animator and an opportunity to learn what it’s like to record dialogue for an animated feature.
Attend the World Premiere of the New Simpsons Movie
A winner and one guest will attend the red-carpet World Premiere of the new Simpsons Movie. Travel to the world premiere and be one of the first people to see the film before it opens in theaters on September 3, 2027.
Walt Disney Studios Tour and Lunch with a Disney Legend/Luminary
One winner and three guests will experience a customized tour of the Walt Disney Archives, a private tour of the Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney’s office, plus get the chance to dine with a Disney Legend or Luminary.
D23 FANtastic Prizes: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes is available exclusively to D23 Members. Join for free as a General Member today at JoinD23.com. Fans can enter for a chance to win beginning July 23, 2026 through August 23, 2026. For more information, including prize details, eligibility requirements, and official rules, visit fantasticprizes.d23.com.
Note
*Starting July 23, 2026, fans can enter for a chance to win FANtastic prizes! NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Sweepstakes between July 23, 2026 and August 23, 2026. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 18+ at time of entry and have a current D23 Membership (D23 General Membership Plan is free). Limit 1 entry per person per day per Prize Sweepstakes Drawing. Visit fantasticprizes.d23.com for Official Rules including details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, odds of winning, prize descriptions, and limitations. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: ABC, Inc., d/b/a Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, 500 Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA 91521.
Bluey’s Happy Snaps Trip to Brisbane Australia: Travel dates to coincide with release of the Bluey’s Happy Snaps game, currently scheduled for Autumn, 2026.
Magic Awaits Vacation to Disneyland® Resort and Candlelight Processional: Vacation dates will be between December 1, 2026 and December 31, 2026. Exact dates to be determined subject to Candlelight Processional schedule.
National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures: Kenya Safari Experience: Trip must be booked at least 60 days in advance and must be booked on or before July 1, 2027. Trips are pre-scheduled. Subject to availability.
Unforgettable Hawai’i Vacation at AULANI, A Disney Resort & Spa: Vacation must be taken between November 15, 2026 and August 31, 2027. Block-out dates may apply.
Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour: Concert date is scheduled for October 1, 2026 in Anaheim, CA. Date subject to change. Travel dates must coincide with concert date.
Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade®: Trip must be taken by July 31, 2027. Block-out dates may apply.
Disneyland® Resort Land of Dreams VIP Trip: Vacation must be taken by July 31, 2027.
Experience The Magic of Disney Animation at Walt Disney World® Resort: Vacation must be taken between October 6, 2026 and October 7, 2027.
Disney on Broadway NYC Getaway: Trip must be taken by July 31, 2027. Block-out dates may apply.
Walt Disney Studios Animation Tour: Trip must be taken by July 31, 2027. Block-out dates may apply.
Walt Disney Studios Tour and Lunch with Disney Legend/Luminary: Trip must be taken by August 31, 2027. Block-out dates may apply.