‘Kingdom Hearts’ Greenlit for First-Ever Original TV Series on Disney Channel and Disney+

Kingdom Hearts (working title), an original anime series inspired by the globally beloved video game franchise, has been greenlit for Disney Channel and Disney+. Developed in partnership with video game creator Tetsuya Nomura and the creative team at SQUARE ENIX, the series reimagines the iconic adventure with a brand-new story that will expand on the universe of Kingdom Hearts while celebrating the characters that have captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world. The news was announced tonight at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
“Kingdom Hearts has captivated gamers everywhere with its unique blend of adventure and imagination,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family. “There’s something really exciting about taking a world fans have spent years exploring through the games and bringing it to life in a completely new way. And with a creative team that is working closely with the legendary Tetsuya Nomura, our new series will be unmistakably Kingdom Hearts, while giving fans a whole new way to experience the world they love.”
Kingdom Hearts (WT) joins the growing slate of original animated series for Disney+, alongside series that include Dragon Striker, Phineas and Ferb, Big City Greens, and the upcoming Messi and the Giants, Warrior Cats, and Journey. The series reflects the platform’s continued focus on creating stories filled with magic, wonder, adventure and heart for a new generation of kids and families.