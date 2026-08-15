‘Kingdom Hearts’ Greenlit for First-Ever Original TV Series on Disney Channel and Disney+

“Kingdom Hearts has captivated gamers everywhere with its unique blend of adventure and imagination,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family. “There’s something really exciting about taking a world fans have spent years exploring through the games and bringing it to life in a completely new way. And with a creative team that is working closely with the legendary Tetsuya Nomura, our new series will be unmistakably Kingdom Hearts, while giving fans a whole new way to experience the world they love.”

Kingdom Hearts (WT) joins the growing slate of original animated series for Disney+, alongside series that include Dragon Striker, Phineas and Ferb, Big City Greens, and the upcoming Messi and the Giants, Warrior Cats, and Journey. The series reflects the platform’s continued focus on creating stories filled with magic, wonder, adventure and heart for a new generation of kids and families.