Today, Disney and Formula 1® announced an extension of their collaboration, taking the program through 2028 and marking the next chapter of the global program with the addition of Disney and Pixar’s Cars. The news was unveiled at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where fans can visit the Disney Store booth for a first look at the all-new Disney and Pixar Cars Collection with Formula 1®. Throughout the convention weekend, D23 attendees can also experience the collaboration firsthand at the Disney x Formula 1® Fuel the Magic Photo Experience.
Launched in 2025, the collaboration blends Disney storytelling and racing fandom through immersive experiences, engaging content, and bespoke merchandise for fans worldwide. The 2028 extension adds a full new season beyond the original plan, while the addition of Pixar’s Cars expands the collaboration beyond Mickey & Friends for the first time.
“Our mission with the F1 partnership is to bring Disney magic to fans in unexpected and creative ways, whether they’re watching at home, trackside or engaging on social,” said Joss Hastings, Senior Vice President Marketing at Disney Consumer Products. “Building on the momentum established with Mickey & Friends, expanding our partnership to include Pixar’s Cars, debuting at Monza, presents an exciting opportunity to ‘Fuel the Magic’ by bringing together two fandom communities that share the same love of speed, spectacle, and heart. The future of this collaboration belongs to those fans, and our role is to continue building moments that celebrate their passion.”
“The success of our partnership with Disney has demonstrated what’s possible when two globally loved brands come together around a shared vision for creativity, storytelling and fan engagement. Extending our relationship reflects the strength of that collaboration, and our ambition to continue creating new experiences for fans around the world,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1®. “This merchandise collection is a natural next step and brings together the excitement of Formula 1 with Disney and Pixar’s Cars in a way that feels both authentic and nostalgic. For many fans, Cars was an early introduction to the thrill of racing, making this collaboration a fun way to celebrate the enduring appeal of the sport through characters that generations have come to know and love.”
A Growing Global Fan Movement
The collaboration has showcased Mickey & Friends in fun and unexpected ways across major cultural moments, growing into a fan experience spanning entertainment, merchandise, content, and community impact:
- Formula 1® Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025: Debut of the collaboration with a one-of-a-kind Disney Live Entertainment performance at the Fountains of Bellagio and appearance from the Disneyland Band, plus the debut of the Disney x Formula 1® merchandise collection.
- Formula 1® Chinese Grand Prix 2026: Kickoff of original WEBTOON content, Formula 1® show car at Shanghai Disneyland Resort and Fan Zone retail pop-ups, featuring race-specific and core merchandise collections.
- Formula 1® Grand Prix du Canada 2026: Extension of the collaboration into F1® ACADEMY™, spotlighting Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck in race-ready looks, dedicated merchandise and race-weekend experiences aimed to inspire the next generation of women in motorsport.
- Formula 1® British Grand Prix 2026: Disney and Formula 1® expanded their collaboration beyond the track through a Make-A-Wish® initiative, unveiling a custom Mickey Mouse-inspired racing helmet that was signed by 20 current Formula 1® drivers. After attracting 199 bids from 28 bidders across 12 countries, the one-of-a-kind collectible sold for a record-breaking £151,000 ($201,000 USD) with net proceeds* from the sale donated to Make-A-Wish International, making it the highest-value charitable item ever sold on F1® Authentics.
Following the success of the record-breaking Make-A-Wish auction, a second custom Mickey Mouse-inspired Bell Racing helmet will be showcased at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, giving fans the opportunity to see the design up close. Fans in the U.S. can also enter a Prizeo sweepstakes for a chance to win a replica version, with net proceeds* benefiting Make-A-Wish America and helping extend the initiative’s impact.
Lightning McQueen at Monza
For two decades, Cars has thrilled fans through films, products and Disney Parks attractions. Now, Piston Cup champion Lightning McQueen arrives in Monza in an all-new look. Set against one of motorsport’s most prestigious race weekends, the experience creates a landmark crossover moment for Cars and Formula 1® fans alike.
Disney and Pixar’s Cars Collection with Formula 1® at D23
Fans attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event can shop the new Disney and Pixar’s Cars Collection with Formula 1®, including six new Disney Store first to market items. The collection will be on display at the Disney Store booth throughout the convention weekend including a Disney Store exclusive pin, hat and fleece as well as die-cast vehicles from Mattel. Disney and Pixar’s Cars Collection with Formula 1® will be available to shop online at DisneyStore.com on August 14 at 9 a.m. before select items become more widely available on August 27, arriving on the Formula 1® Official Online Store and at the Formula 1® Gran Premio D’Italia 2026 in Monza this September.
Fuel the Magic Continues Off the Track
Fans can continue to “Fuel the Magic” year-round through original content, including the WEBTOON comic series, and shop Disney x Formula 1® and Disney x F1 ACADEMY™ products on the F1 Store and DisneyStore.com. More details on 2028 season activations will follow in the coming months.
Follow along via @mickeymouse, @f1, @f1academy, and @pixarcars, and using #FuelTheMagic.