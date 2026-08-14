“Our mission with the F1 partnership is to bring Disney magic to fans in unexpected and creative ways, whether they’re watching at home, trackside or engaging on social,” said Joss Hastings, Senior Vice President Marketing at Disney Consumer Products. “Building on the momentum established with Mickey & Friends, expanding our partnership to include Pixar’s Cars, debuting at Monza, presents an exciting opportunity to ‘Fuel the Magic’ by bringing together two fandom communities that share the same love of speed, spectacle, and heart. The future of this collaboration belongs to those fans, and our role is to continue building moments that celebrate their passion.”

“The success of our partnership with Disney has demonstrated what’s possible when two globally loved brands come together around a shared vision for creativity, storytelling and fan engagement. Extending our relationship reflects the strength of that collaboration, and our ambition to continue creating new experiences for fans around the world,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1®. “This merchandise collection is a natural next step and brings together the excitement of Formula 1 with Disney and Pixar’s Cars in a way that feels both authentic and nostalgic. For many fans, Cars was an early introduction to the thrill of racing, making this collaboration a fun way to celebrate the enduring appeal of the sport through characters that generations have come to know and love.”