‘Camp Rock 3’ Stars Malachi Barton and Liamani Segura Talk Music, Legacy, and Disney’s Next Generation

It’s almost time to start, start, start the party.

Nearly two decades after Camp Rock introduced a generation of Disney fans to unforgettable songs and future superstars, Camp Rock 3 is ushering in a new era. Premiering Thursday, August 13, on Disney Channel and next day on Disney+, the movie — executive produced by original stars Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Demi Lovato — introduces a fresh cast ready to make their own mark on the franchise.

Directed by Veronica Rodriguez from a script by Eydie Faye, the Disney Kids & Family production follows Connect 3 (returning stars the Jonas Brothers) as they search for an opening act for their next major tour. Their journey leads them back to Camp Rock, where aspiring musicians Sage (Liamani Segura), Fletch (Malachi Barton), Rosie (Lumi Pollack), Desi (Hudson Stone), Cliff (Casey Trotter), Callie (Brooklynn Pitts), and Madison (Ava Jean) spend the summer competing for the opportunity of a lifetime. Along the way, friendships are tested, rivalries emerge, romances blossom, and unexpected alliances take shape.