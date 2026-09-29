Russo Brothers Unpack Explosive ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Footage in ‘Endgame: Encore’

“If we feel like we love them,” Joe said, “then we think the fans will love them, too.”

“Sometimes the smaller characters — the characters you think are less central to the plot — we find the most delight in, in terms of what those characters are doing or experiencing,” Anthony added. “Part of the thrill is it allows us to keep things surprising and unpredictable in terms of who could pick up and carry the ball at any given moment.”

“Narrative universes are colliding and mixing and combining in ways that we, as fans, could never imagined,” he continued. “I mean, going back to the original X-Men movie — did you ever imagine that we would arrive at this moment? That’s a really special thrill. If you’re a fan of that dynamic in our storytelling, then we’ve got a lot in Doomsday waiting for you.”

Tickets for Avengers Endgame: Encore and Avengers: Doomsday are on sale now.