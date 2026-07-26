Marvel Studios Stuns San Diego Comic-Con with ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ ‘Ghost Rider,’ and ‘Black Panther 3’ Reveals

Marvel Studios brought an unforgettable presentation to Hall H at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con with a program led by Marvel Studios’ President and producer Kevin Feige. The blockbuster showcase included a massive Avengers: Doomsday panel; announced Marvel Studios’ all-new film Ghost Rider starring Ryan Gosling, directed by Shawn Levy and set for release in 2028; and featured a special Black Panther 3 reveal, as writer/director Ryan Coogler introduced David Jonsson as the new Black Panther and confirmed the film’s release in theaters on December 15, 2028.
Avengers: Doomsday
The evening presentation featured an astounding Avengers: Doomsday mega-panel moderated by Feige. Feige welcomed directors Anthony and Joe Russo to the stage along with cast members of Avengers: Doomsday, including Oscar® winner and Disney Legend Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, James Marsden, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, and Tenoch Huerta Mejia. Hayley Atwell also joined the panel, confirming she will return in the new film as Peggy Carter.
To the audience’s delight, the Avengers: Doomsday portion of the showcase also featured an exclusive in-room look at the upcoming film and directly involved fans. Each attendee was given a Doctor Doom mask and cloak to wear, and the audience was invited by Robert Downey Jr., Victor von Doom himself, to don the masks and cloaks during the panel.
In Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. The film is directed by the Russo brothers and produced by Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz. In addition to the aforementioned SDCC panelists, Avengers: Doomsday also stars Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, Kathryn Newton, Alan Cumming, and Mabel Cadena.
Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters December 18, 2026.
Ghost Rider
Feige revealed breaking news during the presentation, announcing that Marvel Studios has started work on a new Ghost Rider film as he welcomed star Ryan Gosling and director Shawn Levy to the stage. Hall H erupted in applause as the duo introduced the new film, which is set to release in theaters in 2028. Jonathan Tropper (Star Wars: Starfighter) is writing the script.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Jon Bernthal also made a surprise appearance, joining Feige onstage to discuss his upcoming role as Frank Castle/The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and preview an exclusive early look. The new film from Sony Pictures releases in theaters July 31, 2026.
Black Panther 3
To cap off the Hall H celebration with one more thing, Feige welcomed Academy Award® winner Ryan Coogler to the stage. Coogler, who returns to Marvel Studios to direct Black Panther 3, then brought out Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, who confirmed the film will arrive in theaters on December 15, 2028. In a surprising and emotional moment, Coogler revealed that David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus) is the new Black Panther.