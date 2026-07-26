Marvel Studios Stuns San Diego Comic-Con with ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ ‘Ghost Rider,’ and ‘Black Panther 3’ Reveals

Avengers: Doomsday

The evening presentation featured an astounding Avengers: Doomsday mega-panel moderated by Feige. Feige welcomed directors Anthony and Joe Russo to the stage along with cast members of Avengers: Doomsday, including Oscar® winner and Disney Legend Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, James Marsden, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, and Tenoch Huerta Mejia. Hayley Atwell also joined the panel, confirming she will return in the new film as Peggy Carter.

To the audience’s delight, the Avengers: Doomsday portion of the showcase also featured an exclusive in-room look at the upcoming film and directly involved fans. Each attendee was given a Doctor Doom mask and cloak to wear, and the audience was invited by Robert Downey Jr., Victor von Doom himself, to don the masks and cloaks during the panel.