‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’ Opens No. 1 as Marvel Studios Crosses $35 Billion Globally at the Box Office

Audiences assembled this weekend for the re-release of Marvel Studios’ beloved Avengers Endgame: Encore, powering the already record-breaking box office smash to another No. 1 global release, this time as the estimated second highest global debut of all-time for a re-release.
The film brought in an estimated $86 million at the global box office, with $26 million coming from domestic audiences and $60 million from the international box office. That helped power Marvel Studios to $35.075 billion at the box office across its 38 films, furthering its position as the most successful film franchise in history.
The global cumulative box office gross for Avengers: Endgame now stands at $2.885 billion, placing it No. 2 on the all-time box office list, only $39 million behind 20th Century Studios’ Avatar.
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The overwhelming excitement surrounding Avengers Endgame: Encore is a powerful testament to Disney’s unrivaled ability to create epic, enduring stories that fans want to return to again and again.
This special encore presentation also treated fans to an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, arriving in theaters December 18. Doomsday is directed by Endgame helmers Anthony and Joe Russo, and sees the return of many familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Robert Downey Jr., not playing his familiar part as Tony Stark/Iron Man, but rather in the new role of Doctor Doom.
Avengers Endgame: Encore features exclusive new footage that directly sets up Doomsday. “We weren’t going to mess with what that movie is,” Endgame and Doomsday co-director Anthony Russo told Marvel.com of the new additions. Instead, the new scenes add depth to the Avengers’ story — while teasing what lies ahead in Doomsday.
And fans of Marvel have plenty more to look forward to, as the studio continues to expand its storytelling universe across not only the next generation of interconnected stories and characters, but also across streaming, products, and experiences at Disney parks, resorts, and cruise ships around the world.
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Originally released in 2019, Avengers: Endgame immediately shattered box office records, grossing $1.2 billion in its opening weekend, making it the first and only MPA film in history to surpass $1 billion globally in its opening weekend.
This weekend, Avengers Endgame: Encore opened in over 3,000 theaters, of which over 1,300 were Infinity Vision screens, which accounted for about 52% of the opening weekend figure.
Infinity Vision is a new certification for premium large format (PLF) theaters. The format, done in collaboration with global theatrical exhibition partners, sets a new benchmark for theatrical presentation, certifying auditoriums that meet rigorous technical standards, including a focus on the largest screens for maximum scale, laser projection for superior brightness and clarity, and premium audio formats for fully immersive sound.
The film continues to hold a “Verified Moviegoer” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 96% score across over 1,000 ratings. Additionally, PostTrak polling sits at 5 out of 5 stars from both general and family audiences.