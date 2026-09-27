‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’ Opens No. 1 as Marvel Studios Crosses $35 Billion Globally at the Box Office

Audiences assembled this weekend for the re-release of Marvel Studios’ beloved Avengers Endgame: Encore, powering the already record-breaking box office smash to another No. 1 global release, this time as the estimated second highest global debut of all-time for a re-release.

The film brought in an estimated $86 million at the global box office, with $26 million coming from domestic audiences and $60 million from the international box office. That helped power Marvel Studios to $35.075 billion at the box office across its 38 films, furthering its position as the most successful film franchise in history.

The global cumulative box office gross for Avengers: Endgame now stands at $2.885 billion, placing it No. 2 on the all-time box office list, only $39 million behind 20th Century Studios’ Avatar.