The Toy Story Economy: To Cinemas and Beyond

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 arrived on Disney+ this week following its run as one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters, marking the latest chapter in a franchise that has redefined what a beloved story can become.

But its impact stretches far beyond ticket sales.

Thirty years after Woody and Buzz first lit up the big screen in the 1995 original, Toy Story has grown from a groundbreaking film into a global economic engine — one whose reach extends deep into the broader economy.