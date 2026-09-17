Adam Smith Named Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment

Joe Earley To Take On Role of President, Disney Entertainment Television Franchise and Content Strategy

Adam Smith has been named Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer for Disney Entertainment, it was announced today by Dana Walden, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Walt Disney Company. It was also announced that Joe Earley will assume the newly created role of President, Disney Entertainment Television Franchise and Content Strategy.

As Chairman, Smith will be responsible for the company’s global entertainment SVOD business, driving strategy, development, and continued innovation across the company’s streaming platforms, proprietary advertising technology, emerging technologies and more. In his expanded role, he will oversee Disney+ and Hulu including product, engineering, advertising technology, programming strategy, viewer experience, partnerships, and data & analytics.

“Over the past two years, Adam has done an exceptional job building a world-class team of product and technology leaders and has significantly enhanced the Disney+ user experience globally,” said Dana Walden, President & Chief Creative Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “Alan Bergman and I are pleased to recognize the tremendous impact he has had on our direct-to-consumer business since he joined Disney, and we are confident that he is the right leader to meet the critical moment we’re in and take us to the next level.”

“Disney has the best storytellers and the most passionate fandom in the world, and I couldn’t be prouder of what this team has built together,” said Adam Smith, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment. “We’ve established real momentum, and our vision ahead is clear: make Disney+ the connection point for fans everywhere to engage with the full breadth and depth of the broader Disney ecosystem. I’m grateful for this team, energized by what’s ahead, and excited for our next chapter.”