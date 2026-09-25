Disney Celebrates Dolly Parton’s Lasting Legacy

From the big screen to country music’s biggest stage, businesses across The Walt Disney Company are honoring Dolly Parton’s life and her lasting impact on entertainment, philanthropy, and pop culture.

Fans of the beloved workplace comedy 9 to 5 will have a chance to experience the film in theaters once again when the newly restored classic returns for a special one-week engagement. Tickets are now on sale nationwide for the theatrical re-release from 20th Century Studios, running October 9-October 15.

In conjunction with the release, Disney will donate *net proceeds from every U.S. ticket purchased to The Dollywood Foundation in support of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a literacy initiative that has provided millions of free books to children around the world.

The announcement arrives on the inaugural “Give Like Dolly Day,” a new annual celebration dedicated to honoring Dolly Parton’s lifelong commitment to helping children and inspiring communities to make a difference in a child’s life. Observed each year on 9/25, the date serves as a nod to the iconic film’s title while encouraging people to embrace Parton’s message to “Dream More, Learn More, Care More, and Be More.”

Also previously announced, the Country Music Association (CMA) will pay tribute to the beloved singer, songwriter, actor, and humanitarian with CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton, a two-hour live television special featuring performances, archival footage, and personal stories reflecting on her life and career. The event will be filmed at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville and will air live October 21 on ABC and stream on Disney+ in the U.S. and internationally, and will be available on Hulu the following day.

CMA and Belmont University will make a donation from proceeds to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, continuing a legacy that gives millions of children the gift of a free book each month and inspires a lifelong love of reading. In addition, Disney is supporting Imagination Library to further its mission of inspiring children to imagine their possibilities.