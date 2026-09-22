Disney+ and Hulu Expand Video Podcast Slate

Every good podcast starts with a hook. Ours was a question: What if your favorite show didn’t have to end when the episode did? A little over a year ago, Disney+ and Hulu introduced video podcasts — starting with Only Murders in the Building, Dancing with the Stars, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and Murdaugh: Death in the Family. Each offered a peek behind the curtain, exclusive cast interviews, episode breakdowns, and a reason to keep the conversation going long after the credits rolled.
Fans didn’t just tune in — they subscribed, in every sense. Like the 90% of viewers who streamed the Tell Me Lies companion podcast also watched every episode of Season 3 – proof the podcast wasn’t just an additional piece of content, but an important part of watching the show.
Behind that engagement is a deliberate approach: hand-picking podcasts that resonate with fans and reflect the genres they care about most. The slate has since widened beyond companion shows to include licensed rewatch, comedy, true crime, news, and sports shows — and in the next couple of months our podcast library will double.
Beginning today, two new Headgum podcasts will premiere exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu and stream weekly before they are available on other platforms. Best Friends brings Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata together for a weekly hangout built on a real friendship, while Perfect Person has Miles Bonsignore working through listener dilemmas with more empathy than authority.
Recently, ABC News debuted its first original video podcast exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu: The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast. Hosted by Pat Rogers and Conor McCarthy and based on the Hulu documentary, the six-part series features new, never-before-seen material as it takes viewers deeper into the killing of Idaho teenager Cassie Stoddart.
These will soon be joined by FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast this Thursday and iHeartPodcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald on October 1, when both podcasts stream on Hulu for the first time.
Companion podcasts remain at the heart of the lineup, driving fandom and giving passionate communities a look at how their favorite series and films come together — and the top performers say something about who’s watching. The three most-viewed* companion podcasts include Hulu Original Paradise, FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, and the Disney+ Original Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
Three very different shows, one very engaged audience — and the Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast also ranks among the top performers. Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Official Podcast also arrived earlier this month in a big way as the #1 podcast launch to date across Disney+ and Hulu, based on global views in its first week.
Disney+ and Hulu have become a go-to destination for video podcasts — and the library keeps growing. All-new series and beloved favorites streaming this month and beyond include:
- Best Friends — Now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu
- Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast — Now streaming on Disney+
- Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast — Now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu
- FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show — Now streaming on Hulu
- Perfect Person — Now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu
- The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast — Now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu
- StraightioLab — Now streaming on Hulu
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Official Podcast — Now streaming on Disney+
- Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim — Now streaming on Hulu
- FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast — Streaming September 24 on Hulu
- Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast — Halloweentown episode streaming October 1 on Disney+ and Hulu
- Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald — Streaming October 1 on Hulu
- Desperately Devoted — Streaming November 2 on Hulu
These new shows join a growing slate of podcasts currently found on Disney+ and Hulu**, including 20/20: The After Show, American Idol Official Podcast, FX’sThe Beauty: Official Podcast, Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast, Handsome, Hey Jonas!, The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne, Pod Meets World, Prison Breaking with Sarah and Paul, The Rich Eisen Show, Rivals: The Official Podcast, FX’s The Shards Official Podcast, That Was Us, This Was SportsCenter, We’re Here to Help, and much more.
Note
*Based on total views on Disney+, Hulu and YouTube.
**Video podcasts on Hulu are also available to stream on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.