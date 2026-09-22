Disney+ and Hulu Expand Video Podcast Slate

Every good podcast starts with a hook. Ours was a question: What if your favorite show didn’t have to end when the episode did? A little over a year ago, Disney+ and Hulu introduced video podcasts — starting with Only Murders in the Building, Dancing with the Stars, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and Murdaugh: Death in the Family. Each offered a peek behind the curtain, exclusive cast interviews, episode breakdowns, and a reason to keep the conversation going long after the credits rolled.

Fans didn’t just tune in — they subscribed, in every sense. Like the 90% of viewers who streamed the Tell Me Lies companion podcast also watched every episode of Season 3 – proof the podcast wasn’t just an additional piece of content, but an important part of watching the show.

Behind that engagement is a deliberate approach: hand-picking podcasts that resonate with fans and reflect the genres they care about most. The slate has since widened beyond companion shows to include licensed rewatch, comedy, true crime, news, and sports shows — and in the next couple of months our podcast library will double.