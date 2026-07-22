A first look at the new feature documentary from Academy Award®– and Emmy®–Nominated Filmmaker Leslie Iwerks, coming soon to Disney+

Today, Disney+ debuted the first teaser for Disney Worldbuilders, a new feature documentary directed by Academy Award– and Emmy–nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks, coming to Disney+ in August.

In Disney Worldbuilders, Leslie sits down with some of the key figures shaping Disney’s most enduring stories for a series of intimate conversations about their early years, first sparks, and formative Disney memories — and how the worlds they once dreamed up are now taking shape at Disney destinations around the globe.

Disney Worldbuilders doesn’t stop at how these worlds came to be — it goes behind the walls of what’s coming next, offering rare glimpses of new lands, areas, and experiences taking shape; stories still in the making; and a first look at where Disney’s worldbuilding goes from here.

The film features candid conversations with some of the most influential creators in entertainment today, including:

Bob Iger — Former CEO and Senior Advisor, The Walt Disney Company, and incoming Disney Legend

Dave Filoni — President and Chief Creative Officer, Lucasfilm

James Cameron — Academy Award-winning Filmmaker and Disney Legend

Jared Bush — Chief Creative Officer, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Jennifer Lee — Academy Award-winning Writer/Director of Frozen

Jon Favreau — Filmmaker, Executive Producer, and Disney Legend

Josh D’Amaro — CEO, The Walt Disney Company

Kevin Feige — President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel