A first look at the new feature documentary from Academy Award®– and Emmy®–Nominated Filmmaker Leslie Iwerks, coming soon to Disney+
Today, Disney+ debuted the first teaser for Disney Worldbuilders, a new feature documentary directed by Academy Award– and Emmy–nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks, coming to Disney+ in August.
In Disney Worldbuilders, Leslie sits down with some of the key figures shaping Disney’s most enduring stories for a series of intimate conversations about their early years, first sparks, and formative Disney memories — and how the worlds they once dreamed up are now taking shape at Disney destinations around the globe.
Disney Worldbuilders doesn’t stop at how these worlds came to be — it goes behind the walls of what’s coming next, offering rare glimpses of new lands, areas, and experiences taking shape; stories still in the making; and a first look at where Disney’s worldbuilding goes from here.
The film features candid conversations with some of the most influential creators in entertainment today, including:
- Bob Iger — Former CEO and Senior Advisor, The Walt Disney Company, and incoming Disney Legend
- Dave Filoni — President and Chief Creative Officer, Lucasfilm
- James Cameron — Academy Award-winning Filmmaker and Disney Legend
- Jared Bush — Chief Creative Officer, Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Jennifer Lee — Academy Award-winning Writer/Director of Frozen
- Jon Favreau — Filmmaker, Executive Producer, and Disney Legend
- Josh D’Amaro — CEO, The Walt Disney Company
- Kevin Feige — President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel
- Pete Docter — Chief Creative Officer, Pixar Animation Studios
Director Leslie Iwerks’ own story is deeply woven into the very fabric of Disney’s legacy. She is the granddaughter of Disney Legend Ub Iwerks, Walt’s early artistic partner and the animator, inventor, and technical genius who helped the revolutionize Disney storytelling for nearly half a century; and daughter of Disney Legend Don Iwerks, the visionary technician and inventor whose innovations — including the Circle-Vision 360° camera and numerous other cinematic advances — helped shape modern film technology. She is also the acclaimed director behind The Imagineering Story and Disneyland Handcrafted.
Fans will get an exclusive first look at Disney Worldbuilders at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, California, on August 16, 2026. During the special panel presentation, guests will hear from some of these storytellers followed by the debut screening of the documentary ahead of its Disney+ release in August.