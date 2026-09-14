The click of a seatbelt. The whistle of a train. The whir of a soft serve machine. In “Sounds of Disney,” a new documentary-style ad, those everyday sounds come together to the melody of Steamboat Willie, one of Disney’s most iconic tunes, while painting a picture of Disney’s nationwide economic impact.
How? Some of the sounds are of Cast Members at work — a nod to the more than 403,000 jobs Disney supports nationwide. Others represent the services and products supplied to Disney’s various destinations by small and local businesses. Those collective sounds represent a part of Disney’s annual U.S. economic impact of $67 billion.
Watch “Sounds of Disney” above to hear how a day at Disney adds up to a nationwide story and see the full scope of Disney Experiences’ economic impact across the U.S. here.
Next time you’re in the park, as you take in the sounds, smells and sights, you won’t help but wonder who is behind that part of the magic.
How do the sounds in the ad relate to Disney’s economic impact?
Delivering Disney experiences takes a broad network of suppliers and service providers nationwide. Four of them show up in the ad’s soundscape:
- Le Chef Bakery (Montebello, Calif.): A young guest enjoying a muffin represents this bakery, which has supplied cakes, fresh baked goods and mixes for Disney parks and resorts for over 20 years.
- Southeast Dairy Processors (Tampa, Fla.): A swirl of soft serve ice cream showcases this longtime dairy supplier that has supported Walt Disney World since its opening day in 1971.
- Chef’s Garden (Huron, Ohio): A Cast Member chopping vegetables highlights this family-owned specialty produce farm, which has supplied fruits and vegetables to Walt Disney World for more than 20 years.
- Sobel Westex (Las Vegas): A Cast Member straightening a pillowcase depicts this linen supplier, which has outfitted Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line for more than 20 years.
These four represent just a fraction of the thousands of businesses Disney Experiences works with in all 50 states, many of them small or family-owned.
Behind-the-scenes: Meet cast members who worked on the ad
How did this ad become guided by sound?
Nicole Figueroa-Sierra, Associate Producer with Disney’s internal creative agency, Main Street, shaped the ad’s direction — finding a fun way to help audiences understand the important role of small businesses in every Disney visit.
“I wanted the ad to take viewers through a day at Disney — what that feels like, but also what that sounds like. It’s these really small things, from the people trimming the flowers to the person pressing the button that starts the fireworks, that come together to create something much bigger,” she explained.
How did those sounds become a melody?
Evelin Garcia, Music Supervisor with Disney’s Main Street creative agency, helped turn that idea into a sound-first structure.
That meant using real sounds from the theme parks as the foundation, then adding subtle musical elements including long strings and “sparkle” notes to create what she described as a pixie dust-like effect.
“We were looking for a song that would resonate whether you were visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland. Steamboat Willie felt universal, and that iconic whistle is instantly recognizable to Disney fans,” Garcia added.
How did Disney bring it all together?
With the creative and musical framework set, Shaina Mirlis, Public Affairs Manager, Disney Experiences, found the best ways to bring the story to life on camera—focusing on celebrating the Cast Members and small businesses whose contributions bring Disney experiences to life every day.
“Steamboat Willie ties Disney’s history to where we are now,” Mirlis reflected. “That history includes helping the people and small businesses we work with grow right along with us.
Delivering Disney experiences depends on our amazing cast members and a broad ecosystem of suppliers and service providers that support day-to-day operations and help keep experiences running with care and consistency.