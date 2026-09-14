Watch “Sounds of Disney” above to hear how a day at Disney adds up to a nationwide story and see the full scope of Disney Experiences’ economic impact across the U.S. here.

Next time you’re in the park, as you take in the sounds, smells and sights, you won’t help but wonder who is behind that part of the magic.

How do the sounds in the ad relate to Disney’s economic impact?

Delivering Disney experiences takes a broad network of suppliers and service providers nationwide. Four of them show up in the ad’s soundscape:

Le Chef Bakery (Montebello, Calif.): A young guest enjoying a muffin represents this bakery, which has supplied cakes, fresh baked goods and mixes for Disney parks and resorts for over 20 years.

Southeast Dairy Processors (Tampa, Fla.): A swirl of soft serve ice cream showcases this longtime dairy supplier that has supported Walt Disney World since its opening day in 1971.

Chef’s Garden (Huron, Ohio): A Cast Member chopping vegetables highlights this family-owned specialty produce farm, which has supplied fruits and vegetables to Walt Disney World for more than 20 years.

Sobel Westex (Las Vegas): A Cast Member straightening a pillowcase depicts this linen supplier, which has outfitted Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line for more than 20 years.

These four represent just a fraction of the thousands of businesses Disney Experiences works with in all 50 states, many of them small or family-owned.