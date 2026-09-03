Disney Movies Coming to Theaters Fall 2026

Disney’s blockbuster summer was one for the record books.
In addition to an impressively strong slate of content from Disney’s winter and spring releases, Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, Disney’s Moana, Searchlight Pictures’ Super Troopers 3, and 20th Century Studios’ The Dog Stars entertained audiences around the globe, helping The Walt Disney Studios surpass $4 billion at the global box office so far this year.
The success of the fifth installment in the Toy Story franchise showcased the multigenerational fandom that is uniquely Disney. Toy Story 5 went to infinity and beyond, soaring past $1.1 billion at the global box office while earning accolades including the biggest opening weekend in franchise history domestically, internationally, and globally, as well as the second-largest animated debut of all time domestically, behind Disney and Pixar’s own Incredibles 2 (2018).
Though temperatures may be cooling, Disney’s fall theatrical slate is still bringing the heat. Here’s what’s coming to theaters Fall 2026:
- Disney and Pixar’s Cars (20th Anniversary) — September 4
- Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger — September 11
- Marvel Studios’ Avengers Endgame: Encore — September 25
- Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry — October 9
- 20th Century Studios’ Whalefall — October 16
- Everest: The Other Side — October 30
- Searchlight Pictures’ Wild Horse Nine — November 6
Disney and Pixar’s Cars (20th Anniversary)
Release Date: September 4
Twenty years after Lightning McQueen first raced into theaters, Disney and Pixar are inviting audiences back to the sleepy Route 66 town of Radiator Springs for a special anniversary re-release of Cars, coinciding with Lightning McQueen Day on September 5.
Following its debut in 2006, Cars became one of Pixar’s most enduring franchises, inspiring sequels, shorts, attractions, consumer products, and more.
Whether audiences are taking their second, third, fourth, or even fifth trip to Radiator Springs, or visiting for the first time, the return of Cars to theaters offers the perfect opportunity to celebrate the film that introduced the world to Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson), Mater (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy), Sally (voiced by Bonnie Hunt), and other unforgettable characters.
Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger
Release Date: September 11
Witness the return of one of the world’s biggest rock bands.
Disney+ presents a special theatrical engagement of a Hulu Original film, Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger, which charts Liam and Noel Gallagher’s triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live ’25, one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks in recent times.
The documentary from Magna Studios and Sony Music Vision is created by the BAFTA and Oscar®-nominated writer, producer, and director Steven Knight and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace.
Featuring unprecedented access and never-before-seen footage, fans can experience the film in theaters across the U.S. and select IMAX®.
Marvel Studios’ Avengers Endgame: Encore
Release Date: September 25
Doomsday is coming. But, before that day arrives, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will assemble once again as fans relive one of the most iconic cinematic experiences.
Marvel Studios is bringing Avengers: Endgame back to theaters, giving audiences another chance to experience the blockbuster event that made it one of the highest-grossing films of all time.
The encore release includes an exclusive look at Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, arriving in theaters December 18. Moviegoers watching Avengers Endgame: Encore in IMAX and Infinity Vision-certified theaters will also receive an additional sneak peek at the upcoming film.
Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry
Release Date: October 9
The ESPN Films documentary Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry, which chronicles the historic night the NBA superstar became the first player to reach 4,000 career three-pointers, will debut exclusively in IMAX theaters beginning Oct. 9.
Directed by Gotham Chopra, the film was shot using 21 IMAX proprietary cameras positioned throughout Chase Center, capturing Curry in the lead-up to and during the milestone game against the Sacramento Kings, when he entered the night just two three-pointers shy of the record.
The documentary also broadens its exploration of artistry and innovation through reflections from acclaimed figures including Viola Davis, Rick Rubin, Patti Smith, and Jon Batiste.
20th Century Studios’ Whalefall
Release Date: October 16
Everest: The Other Side
Release Date: October 30
Thousands of people have ascended Mount Everest from the southeast ridge in Nepal. But only five had ever summited from the more daunting direct North Face route from China.
The new documentary from Oscar-winning filmmakers (Free Solo) Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin follows elite ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson as they attempt one of the most dangerous climbs and ski descents ever attempted on Mount Everest.
Made for the IMAX screen, audiences will witness a history-making endeavor told through both an intimate human lens and the sweeping scale of a landmark achievement, all while detailing the determination, resilience, and personal stakes behind such an extraordinary feat.
Searchlight Pictures’ Wild Horse Nine
Release Date: November 6
Shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup, CIA agents Chris (John Malkovich) and Lee (Sam Rockwell) are dispatched from Santiago to Easter Island by their bureau chief, MJ (Steve Buscemi). Amongst the Island’s iconic statues, and as the longtime partners wrestle with their dark pasts and present conspiracies, Chris’s newfound bond with a pair of rebellious students (Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas) threatens to send everyone’s trip to this remote paradise sideways.
The highly anticipated dramedy from Searchlight Pictures marks McDonagh’s third collaboration with the studio, following The Banshees of Inisherin, which was nominated for nine Oscars in 2023, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which won Oscars for Best Actress (Frances McDormand) and Best Supporting Actor (Sam Rockwell), in addition to five other nominations including Best Picture.
What's Next
From the return of a Pixar classic and a Marvel adventure to a gripping thriller and sharply crafted crime-dramedy, Disney’s fall theatrical slate showcases the breadth of storytelling audiences have come to expect from Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures.
And that’s not all Disney has in store for moviegoers in 2026. Walt Disney Animation Studios will enchant audiences with the all-new original film Disney’s Hexed on November 25; Searchlight Pictures will bring Tony Gilroy’s next film, Behemoth!, starring Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde, to the big screen on December 4; and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday will close out Disney’s 2026 films on December 18, setting the stage for another year of unforgettable stories heading into 2027.