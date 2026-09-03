Disney Movies Coming to Theaters Fall 2026

Disney’s blockbuster summer was one for the record books.

In addition to an impressively strong slate of content from Disney’s winter and spring releases, Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, Disney’s Moana, Searchlight Pictures’ Super Troopers 3, and 20th Century Studios’ The Dog Stars entertained audiences around the globe, helping The Walt Disney Studios surpass $4 billion at the global box office so far this year.

The success of the fifth installment in the Toy Story franchise showcased the multigenerational fandom that is uniquely Disney. Toy Story 5 went to infinity and beyond, soaring past $1.1 billion at the global box office while earning accolades including the biggest opening weekend in franchise history domestically, internationally, and globally, as well as the second-largest animated debut of all time domestically, behind Disney and Pixar’s own Incredibles 2 (2018).

Though temperatures may be cooling, Disney’s fall theatrical slate is still bringing the heat. Here’s what’s coming to theaters Fall 2026:

Disney and Pixar’s Cars (20th Anniversary) — September 4

Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger — September 11

Marvel Studios’ Avengers Endgame: Encore — September 25

Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry — October 9

20th Century Studios’ Whalefall — October 16

Everest: The Other Side — October 30

Searchlight Pictures’ Wild Horse Nine — November 6

Disney and Pixar’s Cars (20th Anniversary)

Release Date: September 4