Ridley Scott and Josh Brolin on ‘The Dog Stars’ and What It Means to Remain Human After the End of the World

In The Dog Stars, the apocalypse isn’t over — and it’s only getting worse.

20th Century Studios’ epic thriller — based on Peter Heller‘s captivating bestseller — opens in theaters Friday, August 28. Set in 2035, it takes place in the aftermath of a deadly flu pandemic that decimated the earth’s population and left many of its survivors with a debilitating blood disease. With society in ruins, basic necessities such as food, fuel, and medicine have become scarce, with trust being perhaps the most valuable commodity of all. In this unforgiving new world, the survivors must not only find ways to stay alive but also determine how much of their humanity they are willing to sacrifice in order to do so.

For director and producer Ridley Scott, that tension was central to telling this story.

“There’s nothing optimistic about the end of the world, or a crash of that nature,” Scott, who was nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards® in 1992, 2001, and 2002, explained. “But what is curious is there will always be survivors. There will be the good survivors and the bad survivors — the ones who are brutal and the ones who are killers.”