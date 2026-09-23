Disney Hosts ‘Created in LA,’ A Two-Day Creator Event

The event highlighted Disney’s continued role in shaping not only the evolution of storytelling, but also, according to Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro, “something we think about every day at Disney — how stories reach people in new ways.”

Disney has long been a pioneer in bringing worldclass storytelling to audiences through never-before-seen avenues — from feature-length animated films and consumer products all the way to television and first-of-their-kind live experiences.

Disney’s support of this event reflects a natural continuation of that legacy by gathering today’s creators to connect, collaborate, and push storytelling into new forms.