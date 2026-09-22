Disney today released additional details on the structure of its Disney Consumer Products (DCP) business, following the recent announcement that the majority of the division would move into the Disney Entertainment segment. Effective October 4, 2026, DCP’s global licensing and publishing businesses will sit under Disney Entertainment – Studios, aligning them more closely with Disney’s creative content groups, while Disney Parks Merchandise, Disney Store, and DisneyStore.com will remain part of Disney Experiences. The updates were announced by Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum and Disney Entertainment – Studios Chairman Alan Bergman.

As part of this transition, Cathleen Taff has been named President, Disney Entertainment – Studios and Consumer Products, reporting to Bergman. In addition to leading the incoming DCP businesses, she will continue to oversee Production Services, Franchise Management, and Theatrical Distribution for The Walt Disney Studios’ collection of world-renowned entertainment studios, including Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures. She will also continue to lead Disney Theatrical Group and Disney Music Group.

“Cathleen has been an invaluable partner and leader within our team, bringing the same creativity, rigor, and collaborative spirit to everything she does,” said Bergman. “As we bring Disney Consumer Products’ licensing and publishing businesses into Disney Entertainment, there’s no one better suited to guide this next chapter. She understands how to connect our stories and franchises to the ways fans experience them, and she’ll ensure these businesses continue to grow with the same focus and excellence she’s brought to Studios.”

Taff is a 32-year Disney veteran who has held a range of senior executive roles within Studios. Her Studios’ purview includes its technology and operations, labor relations, and franchise groups, as well as Disney’s stage production and music arms. As leader of Disney’s theatrical distribution team, she oversaw two of the biggest years in worldwide box office history, including a record $11 billion in 2019, and the release of seven billion-dollar films over the past three years, including Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Moana 2, Lilo & Stitch, Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire & Ash, and this summer’s Toy Story 5.