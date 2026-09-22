Disney today released additional details on the structure of its Disney Consumer Products (DCP) business, following the recent announcement that the majority of the division would move into the Disney Entertainment segment. Effective October 4, 2026, DCP’s global licensing and publishing businesses will sit under Disney Entertainment – Studios, aligning them more closely with Disney’s creative content groups, while Disney Parks Merchandise, Disney Store, and DisneyStore.com will remain part of Disney Experiences. The updates were announced by Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum and Disney Entertainment – Studios Chairman Alan Bergman.
As part of this transition, Cathleen Taff has been named President, Disney Entertainment – Studios and Consumer Products, reporting to Bergman. In addition to leading the incoming DCP businesses, she will continue to oversee Production Services, Franchise Management, and Theatrical Distribution for The Walt Disney Studios’ collection of world-renowned entertainment studios, including Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures. She will also continue to lead Disney Theatrical Group and Disney Music Group.
“Cathleen has been an invaluable partner and leader within our team, bringing the same creativity, rigor, and collaborative spirit to everything she does,” said Bergman. “As we bring Disney Consumer Products’ licensing and publishing businesses into Disney Entertainment, there’s no one better suited to guide this next chapter. She understands how to connect our stories and franchises to the ways fans experience them, and she’ll ensure these businesses continue to grow with the same focus and excellence she’s brought to Studios.”
Taff is a 32-year Disney veteran who has held a range of senior executive roles within Studios. Her Studios’ purview includes its technology and operations, labor relations, and franchise groups, as well as Disney’s stage production and music arms. As leader of Disney’s theatrical distribution team, she oversaw two of the biggest years in worldwide box office history, including a record $11 billion in 2019, and the release of seven billion-dollar films over the past three years, including Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Moana 2, Lilo & Stitch, Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire & Ash, and this summer’s Toy Story 5.
Baldzicki will continue to lead the Disney Parks merchandise business, with expanded responsibility for global Parks merchandise, as well as the owned-and-operated retail businesses, including Disney Store locations worldwide and DisneyStore.com, reporting to Mazloum. Building on her track record of transformational leadership, broad industry experience and strong consumer-centric focus, she will now lead a newly formed team that will identify emerging trends and opportunities, and the scaling of successful ideas across the Disney Experiences global portfolio. As Executive Vice President, Global Experience & Innovation, she will work closely with each business’ leadership teams to drive continued success.
“Lisa is a proven leader who brings together industry expertise, strategic vision, and a genuine passion for Disney storytelling,” said Mazloum. “I’m thrilled to have her in a new role where her unique ability to anticipate what resonates with consumers and translate those insights into meaningful experiences that can scale will help shape the future of our businesses across Disney Experiences.”
Baldzicki is a global retail and merchandising senior executive with nearly three decades of deep industry experience leading consumer-facing businesses across wholesale, vertical retail, and hospitality environments globally. With a future-focused and data-driven approach, she has consistently anticipated consumer trends, identified white-space opportunities, and delivered innovative retail strategies that connect storytelling, product, and experience at scale. Baldzicki previously served as Senior Vice President, Parks Product Development & Retail, where she defined the vision and business strategy for product and retail portfolios across U.S.-based Disney parks and Disney Signature Experiences.