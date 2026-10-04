‘Avengers: Endgame’ Surpasses ‘Avatar’ to Reclaim All-Time Box Office Record

Audiences once again assembled to make Avengers: Endgame the No. 1 film of all time.
Thanks to the success of Avengers Endgame: Encore, the Marvel Studios’ blockbuster has surpassed 20th Century Studios’ Avatar to become the highest-grossing film in history worldwide. The film now stands at an estimated $2.9255 billion at the global box office, edging past Avatar‘s $2.9237 billion.
Disney is responsible for seven of the 10 highest-grossing films of all time.
The milestone adds another chapter to the extraordinary legacy of the 2019 blockbuster, which brought together more than a decade of storytelling across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and served as the culmination of Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga.
The achievement also underscores the unmatched reach of Marvel Studios at the global box office. Collectively, the studio’s 38 theatrical releases have generated more than $35 billion worldwide, making the Marvel Cinematic Universe the most successful film franchise in history.
More than a box office phenomenon, Avengers: Endgame demonstrated the power of The Walt Disney Company’s interconnected storytelling, bringing together characters and storylines developed across years of filmmaking into a single, unforgettable global event.
The success of Avengers Endgame: Encore and the film’s return to the top spot further showcases the enduring connection Disney’s stories have with audiences and fans across generations.
From Endgame to Doomsday
Avengers: Endgame‘s return to the top of the global box office is also a reminder that the film remains the foundation for Marvel Studios’ next chapter. While Endgame concluded the Infinity Saga, its story continues in December’s Avengers: Doomsday.
“Many years later, as we started to conceive a road forward that would evolve into Doomsday, it just begged of us: ‘You really need to pick the story up from where you left it in Endgame,’” Anthony Russo said last month.
Avengers: Doomsday will unite heroes from across Marvel as the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the Talokan, the Thunderbolts, the Wakandans, and the X-Men interact together onscreen for the first time.
As Avengers: Endgame reclaims the title of the world’s highest-grossing movie, it is once again setting the stage for Marvel’s future and the next chapter in the MCU when Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18.