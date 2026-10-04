‘Avengers: Endgame’ Surpasses ‘Avatar’ to Reclaim All-Time Box Office Record

Audiences once again assembled to make Avengers: Endgame the No. 1 film of all time.

Thanks to the success of Avengers Endgame: Encore, the Marvel Studios’ blockbuster has surpassed 20th Century Studios’ Avatar to become the highest-grossing film in history worldwide. The film now stands at an estimated $2.9255 billion at the global box office, edging past Avatar‘s $2.9237 billion.

Disney is responsible for seven of the 10 highest-grossing films of all time.

The milestone adds another chapter to the extraordinary legacy of the 2019 blockbuster, which brought together more than a decade of storytelling across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and served as the culmination of Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga.

The achievement also underscores the unmatched reach of Marvel Studios at the global box office. Collectively, the studio’s 38 theatrical releases have generated more than $35 billion worldwide, making the Marvel Cinematic Universe the most successful film franchise in history.

More than a box office phenomenon, Avengers: Endgame demonstrated the power of The Walt Disney Company’s interconnected storytelling, bringing together characters and storylines developed across years of filmmaking into a single, unforgettable global event.

The success of Avengers Endgame: Encore and the film’s return to the top spot further showcases the enduring connection Disney’s stories have with audiences and fans across generations.