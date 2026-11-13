Marvel Television’s ‘VisionQuest’ Ends on a Series High

Excitement is building across the MCU, with this week’s VisionQuest finale delivering the biggest Marvel finale audience in more than three years and helping fuel a spike in ticket sales for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday.

The finale drew 3.7 million views globally on Disney+ after its first day of streaming, a series high and a 44% jump from the previous episode. It was the most-watched Marvel finale since Loki Season 2.

Marvel Television’s VisionQuest has also landed on Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Originals chart for two consecutive weeks, moving from No. 7 to No. 6 in the latest rankings*.

The series brings Paul Bettany’s Vision full circle in a story about identity and self-discovery, concluding the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along. It also marked the long-awaited return of James Spader’s Ultron, whose previous onscreen appearance came in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.