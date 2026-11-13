Marvel Television’s ‘VisionQuest’ Ends on a Series High

Excitement is building across the MCU, with this week’s VisionQuest finale delivering the biggest Marvel finale audience in more than three years and helping fuel a spike in ticket sales for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday.
The finale drew 3.7 million views globally on Disney+ after its first day of streaming, a series high and a 44% jump from the previous episode. It was the most-watched Marvel finale since Loki Season 2.
Marvel Television’s VisionQuest has also landed on Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Originals chart for two consecutive weeks, moving from No. 7 to No. 6 in the latest rankings*.
The series brings Paul Bettany’s Vision full circle in a story about identity and self-discovery, concluding the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along. It also marked the long-awaited return of James Spader’s Ultron, whose previous onscreen appearance came in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.
Marvel Television
'VisionQuest'
With a bounty on his head, Vision must confront his nature and resist Ultron’s influence to survive.
That renewed connection to the Avengers is carrying beyond Disney+. Following the VisionQuest finale, the studio saw a spike in Avengers: Doomsday ticket sales ahead of the film’s December 18 theatrical debut.
The surge comes during a milestone year for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Avengers: Endgame recently returned to the top of the worldwide box office rankings, surpassing Avatar to become the highest-grossing film in history with an estimated $2.9 billion globally.
When Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course.
Check out everything Marvel streaming on Disney+.
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*Nielsen Streaming Top 10 October 19-25, 2026, and October 26-November 1, 2026.