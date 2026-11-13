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Marvel Television’s ‘VisionQuest’ Ends on a Series High

Entertainment

November 13, 2026

Excitement is building across the MCU, with this week’s VisionQuest finale delivering the biggest Marvel finale audience in more than three years and helping fuel a spike in ticket sales for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. 

The finale drew 3.7 million views globally on Disney+ after its first day of streaming, a series high and a 44% jump from the previous episode. It was the most-watched Marvel finale since Loki Season 2. 

Marvel Television’s VisionQuest has also landed on Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Originals chart for two consecutive weeks, moving from No. 7 to No. 6 in the latest rankings*.

The series brings Paul Bettany’s Vision full circle in a story about identity and self-discovery, concluding the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along. It also marked the long-awaited return of James Spader’s Ultron, whose previous onscreen appearance came in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Marvel Television

'VisionQuest'

With a bounty on his head, Vision must confront his nature and resist Ultron’s influence to survive.

Watch on Disney+

That renewed connection to the Avengers is carrying beyond Disney+. Following the VisionQuest finale, the studio saw a spike in Avengers: Doomsday ticket sales ahead of the film’s December 18 theatrical debut. 

The surge comes during a milestone year for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Avengers: Endgame recently returned to the top of the worldwide box office rankings, surpassing Avatar to become the highest-grossing film in history with an estimated $2.9 billion globally.

When Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course.

Check out everything Marvel streaming on Disney+.

Source

*Nielsen Streaming Top 10 October 19-25, 2026, and October 26-November 1, 2026.

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