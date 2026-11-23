In celebration of the newest trailer for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, Disney+ is giving fans a new way to buy tickets to the most anticipated movie event of the year. Beginning today, standalone and bundle subscribers can purchase tickets to Avengers: Doomsday through the Disney+ app.

Here’s how:

Watch the new trailer on Disney+

After watching the latest trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, viewers can choose to either receive a notification on their mobile device or scan an on-screen QR code to purchase tickets through Fandango.

Explore Pause Ads while streaming

When viewers pause playback on Disney+, Pause Ads provide more information about Avengers: Doomsday and ways to purchase tickets from mobile or web devices.

Visit the Avengers: Doomsday landing page

Audience excitement around Marvel Studios’ titles has been at an all-time high, with August being the highest month ever for Marvel viewing on Disney+ with over 420 million hours. Fans can now find a new Tickets tab within the Avengers: Doomsday landing page and on additional Marvel titles, along with a new banner in the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Collection on Disney+ where they can watch the latest trailer and purchase tickets through Fandango.