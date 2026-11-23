In celebration of the newest trailer for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, Disney+ is giving fans a new way to buy tickets to the most anticipated movie event of the year. Beginning today, standalone and bundle subscribers can purchase tickets to Avengers: Doomsday through the Disney+ app.
Here’s how:
Watch the new trailer on Disney+
After watching the latest trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, viewers can choose to either receive a notification on their mobile device or scan an on-screen QR code to purchase tickets through Fandango.
Explore Pause Ads while streaming
When viewers pause playback on Disney+, Pause Ads provide more information about Avengers: Doomsday and ways to purchase tickets from mobile or web devices.
Visit the Avengers: Doomsday landing page
Audience excitement around Marvel Studios’ titles has been at an all-time high, with August being the highest month ever for Marvel viewing on Disney+ with over 420 million hours. Fans can now find a new Tickets tab within the Avengers: Doomsday landing page and on additional Marvel titles, along with a new banner in the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Collection on Disney+ where they can watch the latest trailer and purchase tickets through Fandango.
As Disney+ continues to evolve into the digital centerpiece of The Walt Disney Company, new features like movie ticketing are bringing fans closer to the stories they love, all in one place. Subscribers can assemble to:
- Stream episodes of the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast.
- Relive the excitement in Marvel Studios’ Avengers Endgame: Encore, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga streaming exclusively on Disney+.
- Sit back and press play on the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Playlist.
- Enjoy special Disney+ Perks inspired by the film, like digital comics, exclusive product and in-game rewards, in December and throughout the holidays.
The movie ticketing feature is rolling out today across Disney+ living room, mobile, and web experiences in the U.S.
Explore the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Collection on Disney+ and get tickets to Avengers: Doomsday, only in theaters December 18, 2026