Super Bowl LXI to be presented across hundreds of IMAX theaters in the United States and select international markets — the largest live event in IMAX history

Four-hour presentation will feature ESPN’s main Super Bowl LXI game telecast, plus the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show headlined by 25-time GRAMMY Award winner JAY-Z, and pregame and postgame coverage

ESPN, The Walt Disney Company, the National Football League (NFL) and IMAX have reached a partnership to bring the Super Bowl to IMAX theaters for the first time ever — giving fans a new, larger-than-life way to experience America’s biggest sporting event and the first Super Bowl in ESPN’s 47-year history.

On Sunday, February 14, 2027, ESPN’s telecast of Super Bowl LXI will be presented across hundreds of IMAX locations in the United States and select international markets, including Australia, New Zealand and Brazil. A milestone in cinema, it will mark the largest live event in IMAX history.

“Watching the Super Bowl with your fellow fans is one of the great shared experiences in sports, and this first-of-its-kind collaboration with the NFL and IMAX takes it to a historic new scale,” said Ken Potrock, President, Major Event Integration for The Walt Disney Company. “With ESPN’s first Super Bowl, we’re reaching fans across an unprecedented range of platforms and meeting them wherever they want to be, with unique moments that only Disney and ESPN can deliver.”

“The Super Bowl is a one-of-a-kind global cultural event imbued with spectacle, sound, drama, and heroes — all the makings of a great IMAX experience,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “This is a milestone for IMAX that further elevates our standing as a premier global platform for entertainment and events, and we’re excited to work in partnership with Disney, ESPN and the NFL to give football fans an unforgettable night.”