Collaboration Also Brings King’s Signature Illusions to Disney’s Hexed, Star Wars, and Disney Experiences, plus the Disney+ Debut of King’s Cardboard Wars

The Walt Disney Company and filmmaker and creator Zach King today announced a creative partnership that includes 10 original Illusion Shorts that King will create exclusively for Disney to distribute, including on Disney+. The collaboration will also bring his signature illusions to new content for Disney+ and his own channels inspired by Disney’s Hexed, Star Wars, and other Disney films and experiences. In addition, he will create behind-the-scenes content for Disney’s social platforms, giving fans a look at the filmmaking and visual effects that make his illusions possible. The agreement builds on Disney’s ongoing relationship with King and marks their most extensive collaboration to date.

The deal also includes a Disney+ debut for Cardboard Wars, King’s 2026 hour-long tribute to the original 1977 Star Wars movie, featuring cardboard sets, props and costumes.

“Zach makes the impossible look real, bringing the kind of imagination and originality that has always defined Disney,” said Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “He brings both a filmmaker’s ingenuity and a fan’s passion to our stories, along with a unique connection with audiences. We want to build lasting relationships with creators like Zach, giving their ideas room to grow across Disney. That’s what makes this next chapter of our work together so full of possibility.”