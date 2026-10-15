The Walt Disney Company and Dude Perfect Announce Company-Wide Creative Partnership

Collaboration Spans Entertainment, Sports, Consumer Products, Parks and Experiences Across Some of Disney’s Biggest Franchises and Cultural Moments
The Walt Disney Company and Dude Perfect today announced an integrated creative partnership combining Dude Perfect’s signature sports and comedy entertainment with some of Disney’s most beloved franchises and biggest cultural moments. As part of the partnership, Dude Perfect will develop original content for its own channels inspired by Disney franchises and events, with select Dude Perfect content also featured on Disney+.
Planned collaborations over the next year include Super Bowl LXI, the 50th anniversary of Star Wars, and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, one of the year’s most anticipated films — including Avengers-themed content for its popular series Overtime.
The partnership additionally gives Disney access to a selection of Dude Perfect’s existing short-form library for distribution across Disney+, ESPN, and Disney social platforms.
“Disney has always been a place where great storytellers come to create, and Dude Perfect brings a distinctive voice and an inventive approach to everything they do,” said Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “By building on our longstanding relationship, we’re able to give fans even more ways to experience and be part of the Disney stories they love.”
“We’ve been Disney kids forever, from wearing out the VHS tape of The Lion King to making core memories as a family at Disney World,” said Dude Perfect co-founder Garrett Hilbert. “Disney taught us to go big and dream, and that has shaped everything we’ve built. Now, we get to make more of those dreams come to life with the Disney team, and we can’t wait to bring our fans along for the ride.”
Disney and Dude Perfect’s past collaborations include last year’s challenge to visit all 12 Disney Parks around the world in under 75 hours in an attempt to break the world record. The adventure became the channel’s #2 best-performing YouTube upload in its first 24 hours, generating more than 13M views. The video had a meaningful impact beyond the content itself, with a fundraising campaign that drove more than $1.2M in donations to Make-A-Wish.
Dude Perfect boasts 130M followers and 22B+ lifetime views, with a growing entertainment business that includes original content, live touring, its Almost Athletes podcast and consumer products. Today’s announcement marks the latest expansion for the company, as it extends into major franchises, live experiences and new forms of entertainment.