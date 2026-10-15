The Walt Disney Company and Dude Perfect Announce Company-Wide Creative Partnership

Collaboration Spans Entertainment, Sports, Consumer Products, Parks and Experiences Across Some of Disney’s Biggest Franchises and Cultural Moments

The Walt Disney Company and Dude Perfect today announced an integrated creative partnership combining Dude Perfect’s signature sports and comedy entertainment with some of Disney’s most beloved franchises and biggest cultural moments. As part of the partnership, Dude Perfect will develop original content for its own channels inspired by Disney franchises and events, with select Dude Perfect content also featured on Disney+.

Planned collaborations over the next year include Super Bowl LXI, the 50th anniversary of Star Wars, and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, one of the year’s most anticipated films — including Avengers-themed content for its popular series Overtime.

The partnership additionally gives Disney access to a selection of Dude Perfect’s existing short-form library for distribution across Disney+, ESPN, and Disney social platforms.

“Disney has always been a place where great storytellers come to create, and Dude Perfect brings a distinctive voice and an inventive approach to everything they do,” said Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “By building on our longstanding relationship, we’re able to give fans even more ways to experience and be part of the Disney stories they love.”