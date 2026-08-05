The Walt Disney Company and TikTok Announce a First-of-its-Kind Global Short-Form Content-Sharing Deal

New Collaboration Puts Fan Creativity Front and Center and Opens Doors for the Next Generation of Creators

The Walt Disney Company and TikTok today announced a first-of-its-kind global deal that will bring fans and creators alike a unique way to discover and create content utilizing memorable scenes and moments from Disney movies and shows.

The agreement, which will pilot in the US in the coming months with the intention of other markets to follow, will bring an expansive collection of thoughtfully curated Disney-centric fan-created content from TikTok to the Disney+ app. At launch, short-form videos from participating creators who opt-in to the program will live on both TikTok and in Verts on Disney+ and feature characters and stories from across Disney’s brands including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, FX and more.

TikTok will offer their creators access to assets related to hundreds of films and series from Disney’s vast library of enduring franchises and beloved IP. Fans will enjoy a shared Disney experience with TikTok videos that will be refreshed regularly to engage subscribers more deeply in timely fan conversations, building stronger communities, and ultimately, helping them engage with more story formats across Disney+.

“The best storytellers are fans first,” said Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “That has always been true at Disney, and today, fans are celebrating our stories in entirely new ways. This collaboration creates a new bridge between the stories we tell and the creativity they inspire, giving creators a bigger stage to share what they’ve made, and audiences more to discover on Disney+ every day.”

“Creators are at the heart of everything we do at TikTok. Their creativity extends the life of films and shows into conversations that fans discover and share,” said Dawn Yang, Global Head of Entertainment, TikTok. “Together with Disney, we’re bringing the authentic creator expression of the TikTok community to Disney+, inviting audiences to experience the shared creativity that makes fandom so powerful.”

Core to this collaboration is a belief from both companies that great talent can come from anywhere. Through the jointly-run Disney Creator Ambassador Program, Disney and TikTok will enable best-in-class creators to unlock special rewards and provide them with increased visibility, access to exclusive events and career development pathways. This tiered program reflects Disney’s commitment to building relationships with the next generation of creative talent in partnership with TikTok, who has a unique attention and care for its creator community.

Fan-created content continues to play an increasingly important role in how audiences discover, engage and celebrate entertainment with data reinforcing the opportunity for Disney and TikTok to empower the creators who help bring stories to life. Across TikTok, communities share and connect over movies and television shows they love that sparks cultural conversations. According to internal TikTok data, fans shared an average of 6.5 million Film and TV-related posts on TikTok each day last year, underscoring the depth and daily momentum of entertainment fandom on the platform. Additionally, nearly half of surveyed viewers said they went on to watch a movie or TV show on a streaming service or television after discovering entertainment content on TikTok.*