Lucasfilm and Disney Announce a Global Year-Long Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of ‘Star Wars’

A Landmark Theatrical Rerelease of the 1977 Original Film, the Highly Anticipated Second Season of Ahsoka, and the Debut of Star Wars: Starfighter Lead a Global Slate of Exclusive Fan Experiences and Limited-Edition Anniversary Merchandise Throughout 2027

50 days before the 50th anniversary of Star Wars in 2027, Lucasfilm and Disney have offered a preview of the milestone year ahead. Starting in January, the global celebration will honor five decades of storytelling with new project announcements, anniversary merchandise, dedicated fan events, archival releases, and reimagined Disney Parks and Cruise Line offerings, in addition to several highly anticipated streaming and theatrical titles, as well as a special 50th anniversary logo with a newly orchestrated score by John Williams.

“It is incredibly special to mark the 50th anniversary by returning the original version of Star Wars to theaters so audiences can experience this part of film history on the big screen,” says Lucasfilm Co-President Lynwen Brennan. “We look forward to celebrating with our fans all year long—from the releases of Ahsoka and Star Wars: Starfighter to exclusive merchandise, new publishing stories, unforgettable experiences and interactive games. We are so thankful for our amazing community and hope these experiences bring joy to Star Wars fans everywhere.”