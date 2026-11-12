Lucasfilm and Disney Announce a Global Year-Long Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of ‘Star Wars’

A Landmark Theatrical Rerelease of the 1977 Original Film, the Highly Anticipated Second Season of Ahsoka, and the Debut of Star Wars: Starfighter Lead a Global Slate of Exclusive Fan Experiences and Limited-Edition Anniversary Merchandise Throughout 2027
50 days before the 50th anniversary of Star Wars in 2027, Lucasfilm and Disney have offered a preview of the milestone year ahead. Starting in January, the global celebration will honor five decades of storytelling with new project announcements, anniversary merchandise, dedicated fan events, archival releases, and reimagined Disney Parks and Cruise Line offerings, in addition to several highly anticipated streaming and theatrical titles, as well as a special 50th anniversary logo with a newly orchestrated score by John Williams.
“It is incredibly special to mark the 50th anniversary by returning the original version of Star Wars to theaters so audiences can experience this part of film history on the big screen,” says Lucasfilm Co-President Lynwen Brennan. “We look forward to celebrating with our fans all year long—from the releases of Ahsoka and Star Wars: Starfighter to exclusive merchandise, new publishing stories, unforgettable experiences and interactive games. We are so thankful for our amazing community and hope these experiences bring joy to Star Wars fans everywhere.”
On January 20, Ahsoka Tano returns to Disney+ for a second season. Ahsoka, which once again stars Rosario Dawson in the titular role, is set after the fall of the Empire and the rise of the New Republic, and has Ahsoka confronting what it means to be a Jedi, while the galaxy faces a formidable opponent in Grand Admiral Thrawn.
On February 19, Lucasfilm will release a restored version of the original Star Wars (1977) in theaters on thousands of screens globally. As previously revealed, the film will be available in IMAX 70mm. Additional digital and film formats announced today include 70mm, 35mm, IMAX, 4DX and D-BOX. Today, a new poster by Matt Ferguson, which pays homage to the original created in 1977, debuted.
In addition to the theatrical release of Star Wars (1977), Cosm will debut a Shared Reality rendition of Star Wars: A New Hope (2019 version) in its immersive entertainment venues located in Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit and Los Angeles. Coming March 2027, the experience will invite fans to step inside Cosm venues, which feature 12K+ immersive LED Domes, and be transported to a galaxy far, far away, complete with themed environments and bespoke food and beverage offerings.
On April 2-3, Lucasfilm, Disney Concerts, AMP Worldwide and Live Nation Hewitt Silva will bring the musical legacy of Star Wars to life with “Star Wars in Concert: The Skywalker Saga” at the Hollywood Bowl, which hosted the very first official Star Wars concert in November 1977. Hosted by Anthony Daniels, beloved for his role as C-3PO, these special performances of John Williams’ iconic film scores will feature scenes and music from all nine Skywalker Saga films, making this extraordinary production more than a traditional film experience. It is a sweeping celebration of the stories, themes, and music that have inspired audiences around the world for five decades. Also, in Los Angeles that weekend is Star Wars Celebration. This sold-out event will be the ultimate Star Wars fan experience, bringing the galaxy far, far away to the Los Angeles Convention Center, featuring epic panels, hundreds of exhibitors, exclusive merchandise and legendary guests.
On May the 4th, Lucasfilm will release a brand-new documentary, The Hero Awakens, from acclaimed filmmaker R.J. Cutler on Disney+. Detailing the making of Star Wars, this film will be a unique treat for fans as it exclusively features archival footage and audio captured during and around the making of the historic film in 1977. The Hero Awakens is produced by Lucasfilm, Cutler and This Machine, and Kennedy/Marshall.
On May 28, Star Wars: Starfighter hits theaters globally. Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, this film takes place in an entirely new era of Star Wars storytelling and features all-new characters and locations. When a cynical rogue is confronted by his mysterious past, he is hurled into a dangerous adventure across the galaxy that puts him on a crash course with destiny. Star Wars: Starfighter will be released globally in a wide variety of formats including IMAX 70mm in a select number of IMAX film locations, with more formats to be announced.
Fans can extend the celebration with a year-round rollout of new, unexpected and legacy collaborations spanning collectibles, toys, apparel, automotive, food and beverage, electronics and more. New and legacy licensees — including Hasbro, the LEGO Group, adidas, Mars, Aston Martin, Steinway, Hajime Sorayama presented by Complex, and more — will introduce buzzworthy 50th-anniversary collections. Fans can also step into their favorite Star Wars stories at Star Wars™: The Experience, an interactive exhibition coming this February to The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia — with tickets on sale today.
This is only the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebrations. Disney and Lucasfilm will reveal even more cross-generational collaborations later this year and into 2027, featuring major global brands and announcements to delight fans of all ages.
Celebrate 50 Years of 'Star Wars'
StarWars.com
Throughout 2027, Lucasfilm and Disney will mark five decades of galactic storytelling with global events including the theatrical re-release of the first film, tickets now on sale for a new museum exhibition, and more!
Tentpole Theatrical Releases:
- Star Wars (1977): Screenings of the original 1977 version of Star Wars, in theaters nationwide starting February 19. In addition to the previously announced IMAX 70mm screenings, the film will also be presented in Digital IMAX, Digital Cinema, 70mm, 35mm, and 4DX and other motion theaters. Ticket on sale information to follow. 50th anniversary rerelease key art by Matt Ferguson.
- Star Wars: Starfighter: The all-new adventure from filmmaker Shawn Levy starring Ryan Gosling hits screens worldwide May 28. The film will be released in a wide variety of formats including IMAX 70mm in a select number of IMAX film locations, with more formats to be announced.
Streaming Releases:
- Season 2 of Lucasfilm’s Emmy® Award-winning series Ahsoka will premiere January 20, 2027, exclusively on Disney+.
- On May the 4th, Lucasfilm will release a brand-new documentary, The Hero Awakens, on Disney+ from acclaimed filmmaker R.J. Cutler. Detailing the making of Star Wars, this film will be a unique treat for fans as it exclusively features archival footage and audio captured during and around the making of the historic film in 1977. The Hero Awakens is produced by Lucasfilm, Cutler and This Machine, and Kennedy/Marshall.
Marquee Events:
- “Star Wars: A New Hope” at Cosm in Shared Reality: Star Wars: A New Hope at Cosm in Shared Reality. The film will debut in Cosm’s venues in Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit and Los Angeles starting March 2027 with a Cosm exclusive poster by Shepard Fairey’s creative agency, Studio Number One. Ticket information to follow. Disney+ edition (2019).
- Star Wars Celebration: Taking place April 1-4, this sold-out event will be the ultimate Star Wars fan experience, bringing the galaxy far, far away to the Los Angeles Convention Center, loaded with epic panels, hundreds of exhibitors, exclusive merchandise and legendary guests.
- “Star Wars in Concert: The Skywalker Saga”: A sweeping journey through all nine films of the Star Wars saga that pairs unforgettable cinematic moments with John Williams’ iconic scores played by a world-class live orchestra. Hosted by Anthony Daniels, the iconic actor behind C-3PO, the production transforms iconic scenes into a continuous concert narrative taking fans through the entirety of the Skywalker Saga. The result is a rare, thrilling event that stands as one of the most distinctive and impactful expressions of the film-concert format.
Disney Consumer Products:
- Hasbro: Fans can expect Hasbro to deliver authentic, exciting collectables to fans throughout the Star Wars 50th anniversary year-long celebration. Today, Hasbro unveiled a new assortment of products from its premium STAR WARS: BLACK SERIES, STAR WARSVINTAGE COLLECTION, and STAR WARS RETRO lines, all inspired by the original 1977 Star Wars film. Preorders open today on hasbro.com and select retailers.
- The LEGO Group: To kick off the excitement of the 50th anniversary year, the LEGO Group revealed a seven-piece LEGO Star Wars collection that spans artwork, vehicles, helmets and display models inspired by iconic moments from across the Star Wars saga since 1977. Each 50th anniversary set features exclusive LEGO minifigures inspired by original Star Wars concept art by Ralph McQuarrie and reimagined collectible Star Wars poster tiles. Available beginning January 1, 2027 via LEGO.com/Star-Wars and LEGO Stores worldwide.
- The Franklin Institute: Tickets are now on sale for the world premier exhibition, Star Wars: The Experience, an epic journey through the legacy of Star Wars, which will open at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia on February 13, 2027, as part of Star Wars50th anniversary celebration. Created by The Franklin Institute, in collaboration with MDSX, Lucasfilm and Disney Consumer Products, Star Wars: The Experience – A Journey Through the Galaxy, is the largest and most comprehensive behind-the-scenes traveling exhibition celebrating the Star Wars galaxy, and the only official exhibition during the landmark anniversary year. Tickets are timed and dated, and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended. For information on purchasing tickets, please visit www.fi.edu.
- Aston Martin: The ultra-luxury British automotive manufacturer is officially collaborating with Disney Consumer Products and Lucasfilm for the year-long Star Wars 50th anniversary celebration, bringing together two iconic marquees united by design, innovation, and creative storytelling. The collaboration will pair British ultra-luxury craftsmanship with cinematic heritage through a series of exclusive activations and product collaborations throughout the landmark anniversary year.
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Marquee Partners: The celebrations continue throughout the year with Disney Consumer Products celebrating 50 years of connecting Star Wars fans with brands they love. Fans can expect to see a number of marquee collections tied to Star Wars 50th, bringing back returning favorites like Mars and adidas, as well as unlocking new collaborations with Steinway, Hajime Sorayama presented by Complex, and much more. For the latest updates on Star Wars 50th collaborations, visit StarWars.com.