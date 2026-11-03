WWE® & The Walt Disney Company Expand Partnership with Two-Day Takeover of ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Featuring the John Cena Classic & Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Doomsday’-Themed Worlds Collide®

The John Cena Classic on Monday, December 14

‘Avengers: Doomsday’-Themed Worlds Collide on Tuesday, December 15

Two-Day Combo Tickets On Sale Friday, November 13 at 10am ET

WWE and Fanatics to Stage Two-Day WWE World at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Featuring Fan Experiences, Exclusive Retail Activations & Merchandise

WWE and The Walt Disney Company today announced an expansion of their partnership with a special two-day takeover of ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida, on December 14-15. Headlined by two massive events — The John Cena Classic and a Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday-themed Worlds Collide — the collaboration will bring together the companies’ renowned storytelling to create a landmark crossover moment for Disney and WWE fans alike.

As announced yesterday on Monday Night Raw in front of a sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the first-ever edition of The John Cena Classic will feature WWE’s biggest names across Raw and SmackDown against the brightest future Superstars from NXT, on Monday, December 14. The event will culminate by announcing the top Superstar of the night as decided by the WWE Universe. Members of Club WWE, WWE’s recently launched exclusive fan membership program, will vote in real time for their favorite Superstar performance and award the night’s top honor. Fans can participate in the voting by registering for Club WWE at WWE.com/ClubWWE. The John Cena Classic will stream live on Netflix on December 14 as a special edition of Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, WWE will produce an Avengers: Doomsday edition of Worlds Collide, featuring the biggest Superstars from WWE, NXT and AAA, on Tuesday, December 15.

Surrounding the events, WWE and Fanatics will stage WWE World, a two-day immersive fan event, located at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, giving fans access to exclusive merchandise and photo and autograph opportunities with WWE Superstars. Additionally, WWE will produce and sell Avengers: Doomsday co-branded products, including title belts, at WWE World, WWEShop.com and across select Disney retail stores.

Two-day combo tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 13 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.com. General presale for combo tickets will begin Thursday, November 12 at 10am ET. Fans can register now to be the first to receive general event information by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/CenaClassic.

Additional event and fan experience details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Walt Disney Company and WWE launched its partnership in 2025 when the ESPN App became the exclusive domestic home of WWE Premium Live Events for ESPN Unlimited subscribers.