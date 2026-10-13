Marvel Television’s ‘VisionQuest’: Paul Bettany and James Spader on Vision’s Journey of Self-Discovery

Recent events have been a lot for Vision to process.

Premiering Tuesday, October 13, with two episodes on Disney+, Marvel Television’s VisionQuest concludes the epic trilogy that began with the Emmy® Award-winning WandaVision (2021) and continued with the critically acclaimed Agatha All Along (2024).

The story picks up with a rebooted Vision (Paul Bettany) now working at a pub in Edinburgh, trying to keep a low profile as he makes sense of memories that aren’t quite his. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y. (Orla Brady), E.D.I.T.H. (Emily Hampshire), J.A.R.V.I.S. (James D’Arcy), D.U.M.-E. (Henry Lewis), and U. (Jonathan Sayer). Each AI serves a critical function in the synthezoid’s quest to become more human — as does the other AI who literally lives rent-free in his head, the superintelligent supervillain Ultron (James Spader).

Showrunner Terry Matalas “has done an extraordinary job wrapping up what turned out to be a really beloved group of shows,” Bettany said. “It manages to be redolent of WandaVision but also its own thing. I think that’s quite a magic trick that Terry pulled off.”