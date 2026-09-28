‘Toy Story 5’ Premieres at No. 1 on Disney+

Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and Lilypad are off to a strong start on Disney+.

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 notched 20 million views globally in its first five days of streaming on Disney+, becoming the platform’s most-watched film during its premiere week.

The strong debut adds to the momentum of one of Disney’s most enduring stories. Toy Story is the most-watched film franchise on Disney+, with audiences streaming more than 2 billion hours globally.

Toy Story 5 has driven 168 million hours of lift to the franchise since the teaser trailer was released, underscoring the continued appeal of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the beloved characters who have entertained audiences for more than three decades.

Toy Story 5 now ranks among the top 10 theatrical film premieres on Disney+ globally to date. It joins the other four films in the series, all of which consistently rank among the platform’s top 20 movies each year.