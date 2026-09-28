‘Toy Story 5’ Premieres at No. 1 on Disney+

Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and Lilypad are off to a strong start on Disney+.
Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 notched 20 million views globally in its first five days of streaming on Disney+, becoming the platform’s most-watched film during its premiere week.
The strong debut adds to the momentum of one of Disney’s most enduring stories. Toy Story is the most-watched film franchise on Disney+, with audiences streaming more than 2 billion hours globally.
Toy Story 5 has driven 168 million hours of lift to the franchise since the teaser trailer was released, underscoring the continued appeal of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the beloved characters who have entertained audiences for more than three decades.
Toy Story 5 now ranks among the top 10 theatrical film premieres on Disney+ globally to date. It joins the other four films in the series, all of which consistently rank among the platform’s top 20 movies each year.
A 30-year Franchise That Continues to Grow
Since the original Toy Story debuted in 1995, it has become one of Disney’s most successful and influential franchises. Collectively, the Toy Story films have earned more than $4 billion at the global box office, with Toy Story 5 surpassing $1 billion worldwide this summer.
Its reach extends well beyond the screen, however. Fans can experience the characters and stories throughout Disney parks and cruise ships around the world via four fully immersive lands, 23 attractions, and two themed hotels. Over the past 30 years, Toy Story has generated more than $50 billion in total economic impact worldwide, reflecting its lasting cultural resonance and continued popularity across generations of fans.
The Disney+ performance of Toy Story 5 is another highlight of the franchise’s unique ability to connect with audiences across platforms, from theatrical releases and streaming to consumer products and experiences.
More than three decades after introducing moviegoers to a world where toys come to life, Toy Story continues to find new audiences while remaining a favorite among longtime fans, demonstrating the enduring power of Disney and Pixar’s groundbreaking characters and storytelling.