Disney+ to Stream Super Bowl LXI, Joining ESPN and ABC to Give Fans More Ways to Watch

- ESPN’s Super Bowl LXI presentation is also available on Disney+ in both English and Spanish
- Two Monday Night Football games airing on ESPN and ABC will also be available to Disney+ subscribers this fall
- ESPN and Disney+ to distribute Super Bowl LXI to countries and territories outside of the United States
Disney+ and ESPN, in collaboration with the NFL, today announced that Disney+ will livestream Super Bowl LXI on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027, providing another platform for fans to watch ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl production. All Disney+ subscribers in the United States can stream the traditional game presentation airing on ESPN and ABC, with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge on the call, as well as the Spanish-language telecast on ESPN Deportes.
Outside of the U.S., Disney+ will stream ESPN’s Super Bowl in more than 55 international markets, including Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean, South Africa and Australia/New Zealand. In conjunction, ESPN’s linear platforms will carry the Super Bowl in more than 130 countries and territories.
Two Monday Night Football Games on ESPN and ABC Available to Disney+ Subscribers This Season
In addition to Super Bowl LXI, two Monday Night Football regular-season games will be available to Disney+ subscribers in the lead-up to the big game. The first is the Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Oct. 26 (Week 7), with a second game to be announced. Both games will continue to air as scheduled on ESPN/ABC and ESPN Deportes, with the option to stream both the English- and Spanish-language broadcasts on Disney+. These add to the expanding roster of domestic and global live sports available on Disney+.
ESPN App Streams Every Monday Night Football Game and Super Bowl LXI
All of ESPN’s Monday Night Football games and its Super Bowl programming will remain available on the ESPN App in the United States. In addition to the traditional and Spanish-language Super Bowl LXI presentations, the platform will carry the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2 and all other Super Bowl Sunday studio programming. The ESPN App will also carry programming throughout the week leading up to the game, as well as all season long.
Building on a Season of Disney and ESPN Collaboration
As first announced at Disney’s Upfront presentation in May, ESPN will transform Santa Monica Beach into ESPN Beach leading into Super Bowl Sunday, a week-long broadcast hub for both ESPN and ABC beginning February 8, alongside a free fan experience on the Santa Monica Pier. The fan activation will feature interactive games, immersive experiences and family-friendly entertainment tied to ESPN, ABC and Disney, alongside themed merchandise and food offerings.
ESPN and Disney’s “We’re Going,” a marketing campaign for ESPN’s inaugural Super Bowl, reimagines the iconic “I’m Going to Disney World” tradition including the debut spot featuring more than 60 characters from across Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar. Disney has also unveiled the Disney | Champion NFL collection, debuted at Fanatics Fest NYC with a Fan Draft featuring Tom Brady, Emmitt Smith, Rob Gronkowski and Fernando Mendoza.
The Disney+ Super Bowl stream marks the latest step in ESPN and Disney’s yearlong build toward Super Bowl LXI.
Record-Setting Advertiser Demand
Interest in Super Bowl LXI has already set a new bar. As Disney shared on its fiscal Q3 2026 earnings call in August, ABC and ESPN sold out all commercial inventory for the telecast, the earliest sellout by a network in Super Bowl history. Fifty-eight brands across 34 categories, including nine first-time Super Bowl advertisers, secured units for the game.