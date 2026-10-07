Disney+ to Stream Super Bowl LXI, Joining ESPN and ABC to Give Fans More Ways to Watch

ESPN’s Super Bowl LXI presentation is also available on Disney+ in both English and Spanish

Two Monday Night Football games airing on ESPN and ABC will also be available to Disney+ subscribers this fall

ESPN and Disney+ to distribute Super Bowl LXI to countries and territories outside of the United States

Disney+ and ESPN, in collaboration with the NFL, today announced that Disney+ will livestream Super Bowl LXI on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027, providing another platform for fans to watch ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl production. All Disney+ subscribers in the United States can stream the traditional game presentation airing on ESPN and ABC, with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge on the call, as well as the Spanish-language telecast on ESPN Deportes.

Outside of the U.S., Disney+ will stream ESPN’s Super Bowl in more than 55 international markets, including Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean, South Africa and Australia/New Zealand. In conjunction, ESPN’s linear platforms will carry the Super Bowl in more than 130 countries and territories.

Two Monday Night Football Games on ESPN and ABC Available to Disney+ Subscribers This Season

In addition to Super Bowl LXI, two Monday Night Football regular-season games will be available to Disney+ subscribers in the lead-up to the big game. The first is the Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Oct. 26 (Week 7), with a second game to be announced. Both games will continue to air as scheduled on ESPN/ABC and ESPN Deportes, with the option to stream both the English- and Spanish-language broadcasts on Disney+. These add to the expanding roster of domestic and global live sports available on Disney+.