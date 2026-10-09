ESPN and Disney Jr. Celebrate Two Years of Impact During Youth Sports Week

With National Youth Sports Week taking place Oct. 5-11, ESPN and Disney Jr. are spotlighting a simple but powerful truth: when young kids gain access to sports, it creates a deep impact, helping them experience the joy of play while learning teamwork, confidence, and sportsmanship.

What Is ESPN’s Take Back Sports Powered by Disney Jr. Let’s Play !?

Now in its second year, ESPN’s Take Back Sports powered by “Disney Jr. Let’s Play!” is helping children ages 3-7 get in the game through a collaboration with national nonprofit Every Kid Sports to help families cover the cost of expensive sports registration fees. To date, more than 2,400 grants have been awarded to families with young Preschool and Kindergarten-aged kids across the country to participate across 26 different sports — with nearly half of the families reporting it was their child’s first time playing a sport. The youth sports initiative led by ESPN and Disney Jr. also hosts Let’s Play Sports clinics which give kids an opportunity to play and introduce them to sports like flag football, soccer, t-ball, gymnastics and basketball without their families having to worry about paying for any expenses.