Collection debuted at Fanatics Fest NYC, pairing NFL teams with iconic Disney characters via first-of-its-kind Disney Fan Draft
Disney Consumer Products is continuing to expand its presence across sports culture with the debut of the Disney | Champion NFL Collection, a first-of-its-kind collaboration that pairs all 32 NFL teams with iconic Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar characters through storytelling-led designs inspired by team identity and fan culture.
Created in collaboration with the NFL, Champion and Fanatics, the collection represents another exciting moment in Disney and ESPN’s “Year of the Super Bowl,” a landmark, yearlong celebration building toward ESPN’s first Super Bowl production in February.
Each matchup was developed through a deliberate creative process that considered team history, fan traditions, visual identity, city culture and character storytelling — resulting in pairings designed to feel authentic, surprising, and unique.
The first eight team-character pairings were revealed this afternoon through the Disney Fan Draft at Fanatics Fest NYC, a live experience that reimagined one of sports’ most iconic traditions through an unmistakable Disney lens.
Spanning tees, crewnecks, and sweatshirts, the collection transforms team pride into a new expression of fandom, blending Champion’s sports heritage with Disney storytelling in a way that feels rooted in today’s sports culture.
“Today’s consumers view fandom as an extension of personal style, and this collection was designed with that mindset from the start,” said Bret Healey, Disney’s Director of Graphic Design at Disney Consumer Products, “Each piece transforms team affiliation into something expressive, collectible and culturally relevant.”
The remaining team-character pairings will be revealed in August, with merchandise for all 32 NFL teams becoming available on Fanatics.com, NFLShop.com, DisneyStore.com, and at select Lids locations nationwide.
Fans can join a waitlist to receive updates from the NFL on their favorite team here.
The First Picks Are In
Hosted by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Taylor Rooks, the first-ever Disney Fan Draft brought together the biggest names in sports, and Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar characters for a series of surprise reveals that turned a product debut into a fan-driven cultural moment.
The first eight Disney Fan Draft Picks include:
- Buffalo Bills’ Fan Draft pick is Disney’s Beast!
- Dallas Cowboys’ Fan Draft pick is Disney and Pixar’s Woody!
- Las Vegas Raiders’ Fan Draft pick is Star Wars’ Darth Vader!
- New England Patriots’ Fan Draft pick is Marvel’s Captain America!
- New York Giants’ Fan Draft pick is Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph!
- New York Jets’ Fan Draft pick is Disney and Pixar’s Buzz Lightyear!
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Fan Draft pick is Disney’s Captain Hook!
- Washington Commanders’ Fan Draft pick is Disney and Pixar’s Hamm!
From Disney and Pixar’s Woody’s ties to classic cowboy iconography and Buzz Lightyear’s connection to the Jets’ aviation roots, to Star Wars’ Darth Vader’s commanding presence for the Raiders and Hamm’s playful nod to the Commanders’ storied “Hogs” legacy, each pairing extends beyond a visual match to tell a deeper story. Together, the matchups were designed to spark the same type of discussion, debate and excitement that often surrounds draft day itself.
Fans can expect to discover thoughtful design details and Easter eggs woven throughout the collection, rewarding those who know their teams best.
Fanatics Fest NYC: The Ideal Stage
The Disney Fan Draft came to life at Fanatics Fest NYC, one of the largest celebrations of modern sports fandom, where athletes, collectors, creators and fans converge around the moments and communities that define sports culture today.
Throughout the weekend, fans gained early access to the collection’s first drop through the Disney | Champion Fan Zone, a dedicated destination featuring merchandise, photo opportunities and Disney character appearances.
The reveal also featured appearances from CJ Mosley, Dion Dawkins, Fernando Mendoza, Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady, and WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss, helping bring the pairings to life on stage.
In support of ESPN’s Take Back Sports initiative, Disney made a donation to the Madison Square Boys & Girls Clubs of NYC, and local youth from the club attended the Disney Fan Draft through ESPN’s Take Back Sports initiative. Powered by ESPN and Disney, the program is designed to make youth sports more accessible, welcoming and fun. Participants experienced the reveal firsthand alongside athletes, creators and Disney characters.
“As Disney continues to deepen its presence in sports culture, Fanatics Fest provided the perfect stage to connect with fans through an experience rooted in authentic fandom,” said Paul Gitter, EVP Global Brand Commercialization, Disney Consumer Products, “The Disney Fan Draft brought together the excitement of one of sports’ most iconic traditions with the breadth of Disney storytelling in a way only Disney, ESPN, the NFL and Fanatics could deliver.”
The Bigger Game Plan
The Disney | Champion NFL Collection marks the first chapter of a broader collaboration between Disney, the NFL, Champion and Fanatics — bringing together four brands that sit at the intersection of sport, culture, commerce and fandom. This builds on recent collaborations across new ways for fans to connect with the teams, athletes and stories they love.
As Disney Consumer Products continues to grow its footprint across sports, the strategy remains focused on meeting fans where they are — whether that’s inside a stadium or at a cultural event like Fanatics Fest.
For fans, however, the conversation is just getting started. Like the best draft picks, these pairings were designed to spark discussion, inspire discovery and create new connections between sports fandom and Disney storytelling — proving that when two passionate fan worlds collide, the possibilities are endless.
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Follow Disney Style, NFL Style, Champion, and Fanatics Fest for updates on product drops, fan experiences, and live moments.
Additional insight surrounding the team pairings can be found here.