Collection debuted at Fanatics Fest NYC, pairing NFL teams with iconic Disney characters via first-of-its-kind Disney Fan Draft

Disney Consumer Products is continuing to expand its presence across sports culture with the debut of the Disney | Champion NFL Collection, a first-of-its-kind collaboration that pairs all 32 NFL teams with iconic Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar characters through storytelling-led designs inspired by team identity and fan culture.

Created in collaboration with the NFL, Champion and Fanatics, the collection represents another exciting moment in Disney and ESPN’s “Year of the Super Bowl,” a landmark, yearlong celebration building toward ESPN’s first Super Bowl production in February.

Each matchup was developed through a deliberate creative process that considered team history, fan traditions, visual identity, city culture and character storytelling — resulting in pairings designed to feel authentic, surprising, and unique.

The first eight team-character pairings were revealed this afternoon through the Disney Fan Draft at Fanatics Fest NYC, a live experience that reimagined one of sports’ most iconic traditions through an unmistakable Disney lens.