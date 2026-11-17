The Walt Disney Company closed fiscal 2026 with strong fourth quarter results (available here), driven by its blockbuster franchises, momentum in streaming, and continued growth at its parks.

On Tuesday’s earnings call, CEO Josh D’Amaro said: “Fiscal 2026 was a defining year for The Walt Disney Company. At a moment of real change, we stayed focused on delivering for our fans, creating value for our shareholders, and building on the momentum of this extraordinary company.”

“Disney isn’t just the world’s leading entertainment company. We are a growth company,” he continued. “Our fiscal 2026 results back that up.”

Bringing Disney’s Businesses Together

Disney’s success this year reflects continued execution across three strategic priorities: world-class storytelling as its North Star, technology in service of its storytellers and fans, and operating as One Disney.

“That third priority is also how we run the company,” D’Amaro said. “It brings our businesses together around fandom, and it makes the first two priorities worth more together than apart.”

He added that “Disney is built for the modern entertainment industry. We have a healthy balance sheet, a clear growth trajectory in streaming, a growing Experiences business, a leadership position in sports, and iconic brands with deep consumer relationships across both the physical and digital worlds. And as consumer behavior shifts, traditional businesses face pressure, and the fight for growth intensifies, our edge is how these businesses connect.”

The Model at Work

The Avengers franchise shows how Disney’s model turns a great story into more opportunities for fans to engage.