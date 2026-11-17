The Walt Disney Company closed fiscal 2026 with strong fourth quarter results (available here), driven by its blockbuster franchises, momentum in streaming, and continued growth at its parks.
On Tuesday’s earnings call, CEO Josh D’Amaro said: “Fiscal 2026 was a defining year for The Walt Disney Company. At a moment of real change, we stayed focused on delivering for our fans, creating value for our shareholders, and building on the momentum of this extraordinary company.”
“Disney isn’t just the world’s leading entertainment company. We are a growth company,” he continued. “Our fiscal 2026 results back that up.”
Bringing Disney’s Businesses Together
Disney’s success this year reflects continued execution across three strategic priorities: world-class storytelling as its North Star, technology in service of its storytellers and fans, and operating as One Disney.
“That third priority is also how we run the company,” D’Amaro said. “It brings our businesses together around fandom, and it makes the first two priorities worth more together than apart.”
He added that “Disney is built for the modern entertainment industry. We have a healthy balance sheet, a clear growth trajectory in streaming, a growing Experiences business, a leadership position in sports, and iconic brands with deep consumer relationships across both the physical and digital worlds. And as consumer behavior shifts, traditional businesses face pressure, and the fight for growth intensifies, our edge is how these businesses connect.”
The Model at Work
The Avengers franchise shows how Disney’s model turns a great story into more opportunities for fans to engage.
Following the Avengers: Doomsday trailer this summer and the global box office success of Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, August was the highest month ever for Marvel Studios viewing on Disney+. After its re-release in September, Avengers: Endgame reclaimed its title as the highest-grossing film of all time.
“A hit like this doesn’t stop at the box office. It extends across streaming, consumer products, games, social, and at our parks, hotels, and on our cruise ships,” D’Amaro said.
The Next Era of Growth
In 2026, Disney made key decisions to keep propelling the company forward.
It brought marketing and brand together under one leader for the first time, named a single leader for Disney+, and moved Consumer Products into Entertainment, so its stories and products work as one.
It also hired its first Chief Technology Officer, brought more sports to Disney+, and expanded its college football rights. And it committed to more international content, signed a first-of-its-kind agreement with TikTok, and kept building at its parks while announcing what’s coming next.
Streaming and TV
Streaming was one of the core drivers of the quarter’s results. Engagement on Disney+ grew, with notable strength in Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
That growth starts with great content, and Disney’s creative teams delivered across film and television.
In film, Toy Story 5 was a global box office blockbuster, and The Devil Wears Prada 2 was a worldwide hit. On television, Furious emerged as a breakout scripted hit, and Dancing with the Stars had its strongest start in six years.
Sports
ESPN had a strong quarter, with advertising growth and continued ratings strength for college football and the NFL.
Next February, ESPN will host its first-ever Super Bowl. The game will air on ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, the ESPN App, and Disney+, bringing the promotional power and reach of Disney’s many businesses to one of the biggest events in sports.
“Live sports remain among the most powerful ways to bring fans together, and ESPN is the place of record for sports fans,” D’Amaro said.
Experiences
Disney’s parks and cruises continued to draw fans.
Disney Experiences set an all-time record for global guests in fiscal 2026 and grew its guest count again in the fourth quarter, even amid increasing macroeconomic headwinds impacting its Shanghai and Hong Kong parks.
“These results underscore how differentiated a Disney vacation is to our fans and reinforce our confidence in the attractive returns we can generate from our investments,” D’Amaro added.
Investing for Growth
Disney is investing with discipline to drive further growth in the years ahead, concentrating that investment in its two biggest growth areas: streaming and Experiences.
In streaming, Disney plans to bring more of its world-class entertainment and sports content to a growing fanbase around the world. Across Experiences, Disney is expanding capacity at its parks and cruises with new projects being built across the portfolio.
Technology is also a growth area that is central to connecting fans with more of Disney.
Leading that work is Karan Anand, Disney’s new Chief Technology Officer. “Karan is a lifelong Disney fan, and in his first weeks he has been energized by how much opportunity he sees to move faster and go further in product and technology,’ D’Amaro said.
Disney will host an investor event in May 2027, where it will provide a deeper look at its long-term strategy and further define its growth opportunity.
Looking Ahead
D’Amaro closed his remarks by explaining why he is confident about Disney.
“No company in entertainment has what we have,” he said. “A library of stories and characters that grows every year and stays with fans for life: Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, Disney Animation, and the franchises we are building next. A set of businesses that meet fans wherever they are, whether in a theater, on a screen, at a game or in a game, in a park, on a ship. And a commitment to innovation and excellence that shows up in everything we make and every guest we serve.”
“Each of those is a strength on its own. Together, they compound,” he added. “A great story becomes a film, a series, a ride, a product, a moment fans share, and each one gives a fan another reason to come back. That is One Disney. It is why we are so well positioned to lead for decades to come.”
Additional Information
The information above should be read together with Disney’s Q4 FY26 earnings release, Form 10-K and earnings webcast (available here), which discuss additional information, including additional challenges and risks the company’s businesses face and additional information about Q4 and full year FY26 performance.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication may constitute “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations, business plans or prospects; future benefits of our strategic priorities, opportunities and investments and technology; plans, expectations and drivers for the growth of our products and services; and other statements that are not historical in nature. Any information that is not historical in nature is subject to change. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as of the time the statements are made. Management does not undertake any obligation to update these statements.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such differences may result from actions taken by the company, including our business decisions and execution of our business plans, as well as from developments beyond the company’s control, including: the occurrence of subsequent events; domestic and global economic, geopolitical and operating conditions; competitive conditions; consumer preferences; and legal and regulatory developments.
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