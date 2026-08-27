From introducing new characters in unexpected spaces to bringing fan favorites to iconic locations, The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of the movies to life across the globe.

Meeting fans where they are isn’t new for Disney; the company has a history of translating its iconic brands and franchises into new mediums and taking stories from the screen to the streets with real-life experiences. From early efforts like the creation of Disneyland to activations in DJ booths, sports broadcasts, and social feeds, Disney continues to expand where — and how — it keeps the conversation alive outside the movie theater.

Bringing Iconic Characters to Unexpected Places

This summer has brought about a new kind of movie trailer, one shaped by fan engagement and shared across social platforms.

Tom Lizard (voiced by Tom Law) was first shown to audiences in a post-credits scene after Disney and Pixar’s Elio hit theaters in June 2025. The brief clip was all the internet needed to turn Tom — and the sound of his repeated tapping of the “lizard” emoji on a cellphone using text-to-speech — into a meme that sparked widespread engagement across Instagram and TikTok.